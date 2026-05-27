NASCAR at Nashville Superspeedway Weekend Schedule

This weekend, NASCAR travels to Nashville Superspeedway. All three national divisions will compete for a full racing schedule.

In the five Cup Series races held at Nashville, there have been five different winners. Ryan Blaney is the defending race winner after his victory on June 30, 2024.

NASCAR Cup Series Notes:

Previous Cup Series drivers who have won at the 1.33-mile concrete paved track include Kyle Larson (2021), Chase Elliott (2022), Ross Chastain (2023), Joey Logano (2024), and Ryan Blaney (2025).

Chase Elliott was also the youngest driver to win at Nashville (26 years, 6 months, 29 days)

Joey Logano was the oldest driver to win at Nashville (June 30, 2024 – 34 years, 1 month, 6 days).

O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Notes:

The first NASCAR national series race at Nashville Superspeedway was an Xfinity Series event on April 14, 2001. It was won by Greg Biffle in an RFK Racing Ford.

JR Motorsports has had at least one car finish in the Top 10 in 72 consecutive races, the second-longest streak all-time. In 2026, the team leads all drivers with 3 wins, 6 Top 2s, 10 Top 5s, 12 Top 10s, 8.4 average finish and 5 stage wins.

Craftsman Truck Series Notes:

The first Craftsman Truck Series race at Nashville Superspeedway was on August 10, 2001. Scott Riggs won, driving a Dodge for owner Jim Smith.

Rajah Caruth is making his first Truck start of 2026 and is the defending race winner at Nashville.

Friday, May 29

4 p.m.: Craftsman Truck Series Practice – FS1

5:05 p.m.: Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying – FS1

8 p.m.: Craftsman Truck Series Allegiance 200

Stages end on Laps: 45/95/150

FS1/SiriusXM

Purse: $789,700

Post race: NASCAR Press Pass

Saturday, May 30

2 p.m.: O’Reilly Auto Parts Practice – CW App

3:05 p.m.: O’Reilly Auto Parts Qualifying

4:30 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – Prime/PRN/SiriusXM

5:40 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying – Prime/PRN/SiriusXM

7:30 p.m.: O’Reilly Auto Parts Sports Illustrated Resorts 250

CW/PRN/SiriusXM

Stages end on Laps 45/90/188

Purse: $1,653,590

Post race: NASCAR Press Pass

Sunday, May 31

7 p.m.: Cup Series Cracker Barrel 400

Prime/PRN/SiriusXM

Stages end on Laps 90/185/300

Purse: $11,233,037

Post race: NASCAR Press Pass