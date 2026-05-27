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JUNE 01: Ryan Blaney celebrates with a burnout after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on June 01, 2025 in Lebanon, Tennessee. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
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NASCAR at Nashville Superspeedway Weekend Schedule

By Angie Campbell
1 Minute Read

This weekend, NASCAR travels to Nashville Superspeedway. All three national divisions will compete for a full racing schedule.
In the five Cup Series races held at Nashville, there have been five different winners. Ryan Blaney is the defending race winner after his victory on June 30, 2024.

NASCAR Cup Series Notes:

Previous Cup Series drivers who have won at the 1.33-mile concrete paved track include Kyle Larson (2021), Chase Elliott (2022), Ross Chastain (2023), Joey Logano (2024), and Ryan Blaney (2025).

Chase Elliott was also the youngest driver to win at Nashville (26 years, 6 months, 29 days)

Joey Logano was the oldest driver to win at Nashville (June 30, 2024 – 34 years, 1 month, 6 days).

O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Notes:

The first NASCAR national series race at Nashville Superspeedway was an Xfinity Series event on April 14, 2001. It was won by Greg Biffle in an RFK Racing Ford.

JR Motorsports has had at least one car finish in the Top 10 in 72 consecutive races, the second-longest streak all-time. In 2026, the team leads all drivers with 3 wins, 6 Top 2s, 10 Top 5s, 12 Top 10s, 8.4 average finish and 5 stage wins.

Craftsman Truck Series Notes:

The first Craftsman Truck Series race at Nashville Superspeedway was on August 10, 2001. Scott Riggs won, driving a Dodge for owner Jim Smith.

Rajah Caruth is making his first Truck start of 2026 and is the defending race winner at Nashville.

Friday, May 29

4 p.m.: Craftsman Truck Series Practice – FS1
5:05 p.m.: Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying – FS1
8 p.m.: Craftsman Truck Series Allegiance 200
Stages end on Laps: 45/95/150
FS1/SiriusXM
Purse: $789,700
Post race: NASCAR Press Pass

Saturday, May 30

2 p.m.: O’Reilly Auto Parts Practice – CW App
3:05 p.m.: O’Reilly Auto Parts Qualifying
4:30 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – Prime/PRN/SiriusXM
5:40 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying – Prime/PRN/SiriusXM
7:30 p.m.: O’Reilly Auto Parts Sports Illustrated Resorts 250
CW/PRN/SiriusXM
Stages end on Laps 45/90/188
Purse: $1,653,590
Post race: NASCAR Press Pass

Sunday, May 31

7 p.m.: Cup Series Cracker Barrel 400
Prime/PRN/SiriusXM
Stages end on Laps 90/185/300
Purse: $11,233,037
Post race: NASCAR Press Pass

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Angie Campbell
Angie Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
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Front Row Motorsports: Nashville Superspeedway NCTS Race Advance (Layne Riggs / Chandler Smith)
Front Row Motorsports: Nashville Superspeedway NCTS Race Advance (Layne Riggs / Chandler Smith)

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NASCAR Cup Series
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The Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway Outlook and Picks
01:31
NASCAR Xfinity Series
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Charbroil 300 Race Winner Ross Chastain Post Race Q&A
17:43
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
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Layne Riggs wins race shortened Truck event at Charlotte
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