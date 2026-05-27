VIZIONONE HAND CLEANER NAMED OFFICIAL HAND CLEANER OF NHRA

INDIANAPOLIS (May 27, 2026) – NHRA officials announced today that VizionOne Hand Cleaner has been named the Official Hand Cleaner of NHRA, launching a multi-year partnership focused on the mechanics, crew members, and racers whose hands help power one of the most demanding forms of motorsports.

Owned by veteran racer and businessman Rodger Brogdon, VizionOne was created by Texas emergency room physician and drag racer Dr. Ashton “Doc” Hudson, who developed the formula with an emphasis on removing stubborn grease, oil, clutch dust, carbon and racing grime while promoting healthier skin for people who rely on their hands every day.

Originating in Texas and made in America, VizionOne has continued to grow in popularity for those seeking a hand cleaner strong enough for the dirtiest jobs yet refreshing enough for repeated daily use.

The agreement also gives VizionOne an active presence throughout NHRA competition, contingency programs and at NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series events.

“We believe in the NHRA’s platform and know the teams at the NHRA are the perfect demographic to benefit from VizionOne Hand Cleaner,” Brogdon said. “The NHRA provides the perfect atmosphere to deliver what we know to be an incredible product that’s going to take the world by storm.”

As part of the multi-year agreement, VizionOne plans to support racers and crew members through at-track engagement and special programs honoring the behind-the-scenes workers who keep Top Fuel and Funny Car teams competitive.

The company’s involvement reflects a growing commitment to drag racing’s blue-collar backbone — the mechanics, divers, clutch specialists and crew members whose work often happens outside the spotlight.

“VizionOne is a natural fit for NHRA and we’re excited to welcome them as an official partner,” NHRA Senior Director of Advertising Jeff Morton said. “Our teams, crews and racers work in one of the toughest and most demanding environments in motorsports, so having a product built to handle that is extremely important. VizionOne has a strong commitment to quality and performance and we look forward to introducing their products to our teams and fans.”

Created with working professionals in mind, VizionOne was designed for people whose hands are repeatedly exposed to grease, grime, chemicals, and constant washing. The product’s formula focuses on deep-cleaning performance while helping maintain healthier skin.

For more information, visit www.viziononehandcleaner.com. For more information about NHRA, including the full 2026 75th-anniversary schedule, visit www.NHRA.com.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports and NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.