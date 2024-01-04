NASCAR Drivers Austin Dillon, Ryan Vargas and Myatt Snider Join Inaugural Pit Road Pickleball Tournament

CONCORD, NC (Jan. 4, 2024) – Next week, Speedway Children’s Charities’ Charlotte chapter is set to transform the iconic pit road at Charlotte Motor Speedway into the battleground for a unique and charitable event, a Pickleball tournament. Presented by Sonic Automotive and EchoPark Automotive, participants are promised a day of spirited competition, family fun and community engagement on Thursday, Jan. 11, all in support of Speedway Children’s Charities.

Players may have the chance to face against 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner Austin Dillon, accompanied by others from Richard Childress Racing. NASCAR Xfinity drivers Ryan Vargas and Myatt Snider will join Dillon, along with other NASCAR industry personalities to raise money for SCC, to compete for bragging rights and the ultimate prize, a custom championship trophy.

Pickleball enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels are invited to be part of this exciting tournament featuring a Round Robin tournament-style competition. In addition to the thrilling pickleball action, attendees will enjoy music, delicious food from vendors and engage in friendly yard games set up in the infield at America’s Home for Racing. Spectators are encouraged to attend this first-of-its-kind event with a $5 donation to SCC.

“Speedway Children’s Charities is always looking for creative ways to raise much-needed funds for children in need, and this event is no different,” said director of Speedway Children’s Charities Charlotte Chapter Taylor Kirby. “Kicking off the new year with our new Pit Road Pickleball tournament not only offers a unique twist on this popular sport, it provides an opportunity for families, friends and the community to come together for a day of fun and philanthropy.”

All proceeds from the Pit Road Pickleball tournament will directly benefit Speedway Children’s Charities Charlotte chapter, supporting their mission to enhance the lives of area children in need.

Limited space remains available for teams to register online at www.speedwaycharities.org.

