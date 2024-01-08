Spencer Boyd Forms NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Team

Freedom Racing Enterprises

The One-Truck Team will Race the No. 76 for a Full Season starting in 2024

Mooresville, NC (January 8, 2024) – NASCAR Driver Spencer Boyd announced today at a Charlotte Motor Speedway Press Conference that he and co-owner Chris Miller have formed a new NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Team, Freedom Racing Enterprises. The team will run Chevrolet Silverados with the number 76 for a full-season campaign starting at Daytona International Speedway on February 16, 2024.

Spencer Boyd will pilot the No. 76 for the second time in his career having run it with Bobby Dotter’s SS Greenlight Racing in the 2018 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. With 161 starts at NASCAR’s top levels since entering the sport in 2016, Spencer has found a home in the Truck Series. Boyd earned his first win at Talladega Superspeedway in 2019 and spent the last five seasons with Young’s Motorsports.

Spencer Boyd commented, “This is a wildly proud moment for me. If you asked a wide-eyed 20-year-old me at Martinsville Speedway if I was going to start my own NASCAR team in the next decade, I might have laughed it off. I have been blessed to be able to race cars for a living and remain part of the NASCAR family for as long as I have. I wouldn’t be here without a small group of very important people to my career so I definitely want to thank them for believing in me through thick and thin. They know who they are and hope they are sharing in this feeling of pride.”

Freedom Racing Enterprises (FRE) is named for Spencer’s love of his country in combination with Miller’s company and Boyd sponsor, Freedom Warranty, which provides extended warranties for vehicles of all types. “This is an invigorating endeavor with some very competent people,” said Chris Miller of the team. “Business success is about surrounding yourself with good people all pulling the rope in the same direction and that is what we have here. I look forward to being part of the journey.”

Jeff Hammond, the legendary Crew Chief for Darrell Waltrip and Junior Johnson Motorsports and Fox Sports Analyst, will serve as General Manager for FRE. Hammond brings 50 years of experience in NASCAR to help guide Boyd and FRE to success on and off the track. Hammond said of the new venture, “I’m motivated by the optimism and professionalism in the group of people that Spencer has assembled. The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series is undergoing many changes this offseason so it is an ideal time to form a new team. We know the Trucks produce some of the greatest racing in the world, so I’m delighted to be energized by Spencer Boyd and Freedom Racing Enterprises!”

Veteran team leader, Greg Ely will be Boyd’s crew chief for the inaugural season. Boyd and Ely have had an existing friendship for years so working together is a natural combination. Rick Bourgeois will serve as Car Chief having worked side by side with Ely for several years. These two leaders of the competition division coupled with the equipment in the newly formed stables will anchor Boyd’s on track performance.

Freedom Racing Enterprises has been acquiring assets throughout 2023 in anticipation of a full-season effort in the 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Season. Much of the racing fleet was acquired from GMS Racing after their final season of competition last year. When GMS Racing announced they were ceasing racing operations, Boyd and Miller jumped at the opportunity to step up plans for FRE.

Boyd continued, “My parents had no idea what they were getting into when they put me in a go-kart at five years old, but I hope my father Paul and my mother Bonnie will take a moment to realize all the sacrifices they made have led us here. This step in my career is one that allows me to build something that keeps the Boyd name in NASCAR competition for the long haul. I am beyond grateful for this opportunity and look forward to an exciting future.”

There will be some familiar names in Boyd’s sponsorship lineup for 2024 as well as some new ones. Those announcements will be forthcoming as the team heads into Daytona. Longtime business manager, Tom Rice will continue to head up partnerships for Boyd and Freedom Racing Enterprises.