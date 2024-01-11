eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series Unveils New-Look 2024 Schedule

Regular season now contains three stages with cash and playoff point bonuses; Start times bumped up to 8 p.m. ET

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Jan. 11, 2024) – The eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series will see significant changes to both its 18-event schedule and race formats for 2024, NASCAR and iRacing announced today.

With new tracks, new race formats for short tracks and road courses, and regular season stages with cash and points bonuses, the new campaign is set to be one of the most unique and innovative in series history. Races will also start an hour earlier than previous seasons, going green at 8 p.m. ET.

“The eNASCAR Coca-Cola Series has been at the forefront of sim racing innovation for the past 15 years. With NASCAR and iRacing’s continued dedication, we’re injecting fresh excitement and innovation into the series,” said Ray Smith, NASCAR director of gaming and esports. “The 2024 schedule updates, new race formats, and improved league infrastructure demonstrate our unwavering commitment to offering the pinnacle of sim racing experiences.”

The 2024 campaign will be broken up into three distinct regular season stages, followed by the traditional four-race playoffs. The top point scorer in each regular season stage will receive a $3,000 bonus and five additional bonus points for the playoffs. As in past seasons, 10 drivers qualify for the playoffs by either winning a race or scoring the most points in the regular season, and four of those drivers will qualify for a shot at the championship in the season finale.

While Stage 1 of the regular season starts with the traditional opener at Daytona International Speedway, the other two stages will kick off with the series debuts of Brands Hatch Circuit and Iowa Speedway in April and June, respectively.

Road course races like Brands Hatch will feature a new sprint and feature race format, while short tracks like Iowa will start with a pair of heat races to set the grid for the feature. The preseason Clash on Jan. 30 will implement the heat formula too, as it returns to Daytona for the first time since 2021.

The playoffs will kick off Aug. 13 at Michigan International Speedway, followed by visits to Texas Motor Speedway and Phoenix Raceway to set the Championship 4 for the Oct. 1 series finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Other highlights include the return of fixed setup races to the schedule for 2024, with Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 12, Talladega Superspeedway on April 30, and the Chicago Street Course on July 2 serving as the three selections. In these three races, all drivers will run the same vehicle setup, placing a premium on driver skill and adaptability to an equal playing field. Darlington Raceway will serve as the annual Throwback race once again on May 28.

“The 2024 eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series calendar will be one of the most innovative seasons in series history,” said iRacing president Tony Gardner. “We’ve introduced new tracks, race formats, regular season bonuses, and much more to breathe fresh air into our longest-tenured professional esports series. These changes, along with many new faces coming in, should inject some fresh excitement into what has already been a terrific series for more than a decade. We can’t wait to drop the green flag on the new season!”

Full 2024 eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series Schedule

Rd. Stage Date Track Notes // — January 30 Daytona International Speedway

(Clash exhibition) Fixed setup, heats 1 1 February 13 Daytona International Speedway 2 1 February 27 Las Vegas Motor Speedway 3 1 March 12 Atlanta Motor Speedway Fixed setup 4 1 March 26 Richmond Raceway Heats 5 2 April 9 Brands Hatch Circuit Sprint/feature 6 2 April 23 Dover Motor Speedway 7 2 April 30 Talladega Superspeedway Fixed setup 8 2 May 14 Charlotte Motor Speedway 9 2 May 28 Darlington Raceway 10 3 June 11 Iowa Speedway Heats 11 3 June 25 Nashville Superspeedway 12 3 July 2 Chicago Street Course Fixed setup, sprint/feature 13 3 July 16 Indianapolis Motor Speedway 14 3 July 30 Pocono Raceway 15 — August 13 Michigan International Speedway Playoff race 16 — August 27 Texas Motor Speedway Playoff race 17 — September 10 Phoenix Raceway Playoff race 18 — October 1 Homestead-Miami Speedway Championship race

eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series broadcasts will stream live on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on eNASCAR.com/live and across iRacing social media channels. For more information on the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series, visit eNASCAR.com or iRacing.com/eNASCAR. For more information on iRacing and for special offers, visit iRacing.com.­­

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 16 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Sprint Race, NASCAR Mexico Series, NASCAR Canada Series, NASCAR Whelen Euro Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 12 countries and more than 30 U.S. states.

For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, X and Snapchat.