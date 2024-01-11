Dollar Tree and Family Dollar Announce Sponsorship of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB In Multi-Year Agreement

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Jan. 11, 2024 – Dollar Tree, Inc. today announced an exciting new sponsorship of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB (LEGACY M.C.) in a multi-year agreement for races taking place in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Dollar Tree and Family Dollar will be on track in all 38 races of the 2024 NASCAR season for select races with No. 42 driver John Hunter Nemechek and No. 43 driver Erik Jones. Additionally, both Dollar Tree and Family Dollar brands will adorn the No. 84 of driver Jimmie Johnson at Dover Motor Speedway (April 28), Kansas Speedway (Sept. 29) and Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Oct. 20). The sponsorship spans both the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar brands, creating significant visibility with customers and associates in the company’s 16,000+ stores.

“We are thrilled to sponsor LEGACY MOTOR CLUB and spotlight our brands to fans of the exhilarating and high-octane sport of NASCAR,” said Rick McNeely, Chief Merchandising Officer for Dollar Tree. “Watching Dollar Tree and Family Dollar take off into one of the most-watched sports in the country is a great start to the year.”

Family Dollar’s Chief Merchandising Officer Larry Gatta added, “We have an incredible opportunity to reach our existing customers, and with this sponsorship an even greater platform to attract new shoppers to Dollar Tree and Family Dollar – which is exciting for our vendor partners and associates.”

LEGACY M.C. is one of the most elite racing teams in the industry, co-owned by Business Entrepreneur Maurice “Maury” Gallagher and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) champion Jimmie Johnson, who is being inducted into the 2024 class of The NASCAR Hall of Fame on Jan. 19. The club competes full-time in the NCS, fielding the Nos. 42 and 43 Toyota Camry XSE entries (with drivers John Hunter Nemechek and Erik Jones) along with the No. 84 part-time entry for Johnson. Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion, Inaugural NASCAR Hall of Fame Class member and all-time winningest driver in NASCAR history Richard Petty “The King” serves as Club Ambassador.

“What an exciting time for LEGACY M.C. to team up with Dollar Tree and Family Dollar,” said Johnson. “We look forward to creating extensive visibility for these two iconic and beloved brands where we have so many fans in common.”

Look for both the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar cars on the track at The Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Feb. 4 and for paint schemes to be revealed in the coming weeks.

ABOUT DOLLAR TREE, INC.

Dollar Tree, a Fortune 200 Company, operated 16,622 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of October 28, 2023. Stores operate under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree Canada. To learn more about the Company, visit www.DollarTree.com.

ABOUT LEGACY MOTOR CLUB:

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB™ is a professional auto racing club owned by businessman and entrepreneur Maurice J. Gallagher and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion (NCS) Jimmie Johnson. The club competes full-time in the NCS fielding the Nos. 42 and 43 Toyota Camry XSE entries, respectively, along with the No. 84 part-time entry for Johnson. Richard Petty “The King” serves as Club Ambassador.

In 2021, Gallagher acquired Richard Petty Motorsports and renamed the team to Petty GMS. With the addition of Johnson to the ownership structure in 2023, the organization rebranded to LEGACY MOTOR CLUB™ (LEGACY M.C.). With a unique title signifying a nod to car clubs of past eras, LEGACY M.C. is an inclusive club for all motorsport enthusiasts to celebrate the past and future legacies of its members, while competing for wins and championships at NASCAR’s elite level.

SOCIAL MEDIA:

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow LEGACY MOTOR CLUB on Facebook, X, and Instagram and at www.LEGACYMOTORCLUB.com.