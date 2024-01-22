Magnus Racing Regroups from Roar, Celebrates Another Season with Flex Box

The Roar Before the 24 is complete and we’ve officially entered into race week for the Rolex 24 At Daytona, the first race of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. We had a productive time at the Roar Before the 24 with several days of on-track testing. Sadly, an engine issue hampered our qualifying run, despite John Potter and the car running as high as seventh in one of the earlier practices. The loss of power resulting from the engine troubles was an unwelcome blow, but the good news is we have 24 hours to race our way up to the front.

We at Magnus Racing are proud to officially confirm that Flex-Box, our longtime sponsor, will once again grace the livery of our Aston Martin Vantage GT3. The Flex-Box orange will again be on the blue livery, with a familiar look for our sports car racing fans. An international leader in the shipping container industry, Flex-Box first joined Magnus Racing in 2011 at the Twelve Hours of Sebring, and since then, we’ve been able to create some fun memories with them over the years.

We’re still eager to finish on the top step of this weekend’s Rolex 24 At Daytona together after coming so close over the last few years. With John Potter, Andy Lally, Spencer Pumpelly, and Nicki Thiim driving, we’ve got a great shot!

We have further fun news coming later in the week, with the reveal of this year’s team theme for the big race. Stay Tuned!