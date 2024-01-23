MatchBox Twenty to Rock Out Coca-Cola 600 Pre-Race Concert

Multi-time GRAMMY Award-nominated Matchbox Twenty will bring a catalog of more than 30 years of hits to a rocking pre-race concert before the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, May 26

The infield concert is free for all Coca-Cola 600 race ticket holders; fans can get stage-front access, including the concert and driver introductions, with a Track Pass upgrade; visit www.charlottemotorspeedway.com for tickets and more information

CONCORD, NC (Jan. 23, 2024) – Cranking out hit after hit for more than three decades, the multi-time GRAMMY Award-nominated band, Matchbox Twenty, is set to rock the infield of Charlotte Motor Speedway with an electric pre-race concert on Sunday, May 26. The platinum-recording band will rev up America’s Home for Racing before the green flag falls on the historic 65th running of the Coca-Cola 600.

Matchbox Twenty will get fans’ motors running with a 60-minute set, featuring songs woven into American pop culture’s fabric with generational hits including the diamond-certified, 12x-platinum “Yourself or Someone Like You,” quadruple-platinum “Mad Season,” double-platinum “More Than You Think You Are” and gold-certified “North,” which marked their first No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

“Matchbox Twenty’s music embodies the meaning of rock and roll,” said Greg Walter, executive vice president and general manager at Charlotte Motor Speedway. “We are excited for fans to experience the magic of Matchbox Twenty at the track. Their live performances are legendary and it’s a fantastic addition to an already spectacular race weekend.”

For their first album in 11 years and fifth overall LP “Where The Light Goes,” the band that includes Rob Thomas, Brian Yale, Paul Doucette and Kyle Cook are ready to rock the house at Charlotte Motor Speedway and celebrate their journey throughout the past 30 years.

We’ve heard there’s no place like Charlotte Motor Speedway on Memorial Day Weekend to get NASCAR Nation rocking,” said Thomas. “We’re looking forward to bringing the party to the fans and having a blast to kick off the Coca-Cola 600.”

The pre-race concert, which will take place on the infield of the 1.5-mile superspeedway, is free for fans with a Sunday Coca-Cola 600 ticket. Fans can upgrade to a Track Pass for stage-front access to the concert and driver introductions.

Matchbox Twenty will headline three days of music at Charlotte Motor Speedway as Circle K Speed Street is again set to bring big-name concerts to the 10-acre fan zone throughout the weekend. Friday and Saturday concert acts will be released at a later date.

The pre-race concert is free for all Coca-Cola 600 ticket holders. Those who upgrade to a Track Pass will get stage-front access to the concert, driver introductions and more. Tickets to the Coca-Cola 600 start at only $49 for adults. Kids 12 and under get in for $10 with an adult. Track Pass upgrades are just $75. For tickets, visit www.charlottemotorspeedway.com/tickets.

