Jon Langston to perform pre-race concert at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Feb. 25

HAMPTON, Ga. (Jan. 24, 2024) – Grass-roots country star Jon Langston will get fans revved up for 400 miles of NASCAR action at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, Feb. 25.

A Georgia native schooled on ‘90s-country heroes like Alan Jackson, Langston’s blend of warm vocal buzz drenched in raspy Southern soul and a modern-country sound has accumulated more than half a billion global streams. Race fans will enjoy a catalog of songs Langston has spent more than a decade crafting before NASCAR’s stars hit the track for the Ambetter Health 400.

“It will be good to be back in Georgia not far from where I grew up,” said Langston. “I had some good memories in high school at Atlanta Motor Speedway and can’t wait to go back!”

Langston’s pre-race performance will feature hits from his debut album Heart on Ice, released in Sept. 2023. The concept album infuses his country-radio roots with a fresh electricity, and adds a bold sense of maturity to the singer-songwriter’s catalog of party anthems and ballads built on a wounded-but-still-beating heart. Since hitting the scene with the Gold-certified ballad “Forever Girl” in 2013, Langston has performed at the Grand Ole Opry, headlined sold-out shows across the country, and made recurring appearances on mentor Luke Bryan’s annual tour.

Fans can get stage-front access to Langston’s concert with a pre-race track pass. This race weekend upgrade also provides access to pit road, AMS victory lane, and stage-front access to driver introductions on the speedway’s frontstretch. Limited pre-race track passes are available; Insiders Club season ticketholders can get pre-race track passes for a discounted price of $65; all other fans can experience the pre-race festivities up close for $75, or $35 for kids 12 and under.

Ticketholders who do not have a pre-race track pass can still enjoy Langston’s concert from their grandstand seat as part of their admission to the Feb. 25 Ambetter Health 400.

Tickets and camping accommodations for the Feb. 23-25 Ambetter Health 400 NASCAR weekend are available at www.AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.