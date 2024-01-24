Frontline Enterprises Continues Support of Todd Gilliland

Canadian Automotive Dealer Returns to Gilliland’s No. 38 Mustang Dark Horse

MOORESVILLE, NC (January 24, 2024) – Successful automotive dealer, Frontline Enterprises, will again serve as a primary partner of Todd Gilliland and Front Row Motorsports (FRM) in select races during the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Returning to Gilliland’s racecar for the third consecutive year, the Canadian automotive dealer will bring the same, sharp look that fans love to the new Ford Mustang Dark Horse in two NASCAR Cup Series events, starting in June at the Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway and Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway for the famed “Night Race”.

Frontline Enterprises has been a key figure in Gilliland’s NASCAR career, partnering with the driver during his time in the ARCA Menards Series before following Gilliland to FRM and the No. 38 Ford F-150 in the Craftsman Truck Series.

“I’ve enjoyed watching Todd grow up into the young man he has become and his development at FRM,” said Brett Stevens, Owner, Frontline Enterprises. “Todd has shown much growth in his NASCAR Cup Series career and I’m proud to be a part of it. We are proud to support him again this season.”

Gilliland shares in the excitement with continuing his partnership with Brett Stevens and Frontline Enterprises in the new season.

“Having Frontline Enterprises and Brett Stevens return for my third year in the NASCAR Cup Series is cool,” said Gilliland. “They have been with me through a lot of my racing career and have supported me throughout my entire Cup Series journey. It’s more than just a partnership between Brett and I, we treat each other like family.”

Gilliland and the team will race the No. 38 Frontline Enterprises Ford Mustang Dark Horse first at the Sonoma Raceway on Sunday, June 9 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.