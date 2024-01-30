CELSIUS® Signs Multi-Race Partnership with Spire Motorsports

CELSIUS to Sponsor Corey LaJoie in Four 2024 NASCAR Cup Races

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (January 30, 2024) – Corey LaJoie and Spire Motorsports will jump start the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) season with an added boost from CELSIUS, the premium lifestyle energy drink formulated to power active lifestyles with ESSENTIAL ENERGYTM.

CELSIUS will serve as the primary sponsor for LaJoie’s No. 7 CELSIUS Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in four NCS races in 2024, beginning with the February 4 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum pre-season race at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Additionally, CELSIUS will also be showcased as LaJoie’s primary sponsor February 25 in the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, July 7 at the Chicago Street Course and August 24 at the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. Spire Motorsports earned its inaugural NCS victory at the famed 2.5-mile Daytona Beach oval on July 7, 2019.

CELSIUS is a better-for-you, premium alternative to sugary energy drinks. Made with 7 Essential Vitamins, CELSIUS has the perfect balance of flavor and energy that serves as an awesome pick-me-up for active lifestyles. CELSIUS was created to help people LIVE FIT, exceed their goals and elevate their everyday lives.

“Celsius is proud to sponsor Corey LaJoie and Spire Motorsports for four of the 2024 NASCAR season races,” commented a CELSIUS spokesperson. “LaJoie is a great addition to our 2024 roster of competitive athletes, and we’re excited to help fuel him and the Spire garage with essential energy and see what they accomplish this race season.”

Every February since 1979, the annual pre-season NCS showcase had been hosted by Daytona International Speedway. In September 2021, NASCAR announced it would move the race from the 2.5-mile Daytona Beach superspeedway to a purpose-built, quarter-mile oval, constructed inside the iconic home of the University of Southern California Trojans football team. The 2024 installment will mark the third consecutive year NASCAR has hosted the race at the iconic downtown Los Angeles venue.

The L.A. Coliseum will also become the first stadium to host the Summer Olympics three times when it serves as the marquis destination for the 2028 games. The coliseum previously hosted the Summer Olympics in 1932 and 1984.

While LaJoie and his Ryan Sparks-led team struggled in the 2022 and 2023 editions of the Busch Light Clash, a strong run at Martinsville Speedway last fall and post-season testing at Phoenix Raceway proved to make a difference for the group’s short-track package.

“I’m thrilled to kick off another race season with Celsius,” said LaJoie. “I’m confident we can bring a car that drives well and has some speed this year. I think restructuring how we attack the Clash, in terms of vehicle dynamics, is going to be a plus. We’ve had a couple good SIM sessions and worked really hard during the off season to be racing for a chance to bring our Celsius Camaro to Victory Lane in 2024”

Practice and heat races for NASCAR’s annual pre-season exhibition race will be televised live on FS1 Saturday, February 3, beginning at 6 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST). The first of four qualifying races will take the green flag at 8:30 p.m. EST.

FOX’s live television coverage of the last chance qualifying race, followed by the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, will take the green flag Sunday, February 4, beginning at 6:30 p.m. EST. NASCAR’s third visit to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90).

About Celsius Holdings, Inc…

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH), is a global consumer packaged goods company with a proprietary, clinically proven formula for its master brand CELSIUS®. A lifestyle energy drink born in fitness and a pioneer in the rapidly growing energy category. CELSIUS® offers proprietary, functional, essential energy formulas clinically-proven to offer significant health benefits to its users. CELSIUS® is backed by six university studies that were published in peer-reviewed journals validating the unique benefits CELSIUS® provides. For more information, please visit: https://www.celsius.com

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports is a NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race team co-owned by long-time NASCAR industry executives Jeff Dickerson and Thaddeus “T.J.” Puchyr. In 2024, Spire Motorsports will campaign the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s in the NASCAR Cup Series with drivers Corey LaJoie, Zane Smith and Carson Hocevar, respectively. The team will also field the No. 77 Chevrolet Silverado full time in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series with driver Chase Purdy.

Spire Motorsports earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville Speedway. The team’s most recent win came on May 20, 2023, when Kyle Larson took the checkered flag in the Tyson 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway.