Fans Can Race at Daytona the Days After the Daytona 500 with the NASCAR Racing Experience

THE PERFECT WAY TO WRAP UP DAYTONA SPEEDWEEKS PRESENTED BY ADVENT HEALTH: NASCAR RACING EXPERIENCE TO OFFER THE ULTIMATE FAN RACING EXPERIENCE DURING SPEEDWEEKS AND ON THE DAYS FOLLOWING THE DAYTONA 500

CHARLOTTE, NC (January 30, 2024) – Headed to the Daytona 500? To add to the week of thrilling racing from NASCAR’s biggest stars, race fans can take their turn running the high-banks of Daytona International Speedway on Wednesday, February 13 through Saturday, February 17, and after the Daytona 500 on Monday, February 19, and Tuesday, February 20, 2024.

Motorsports’ leading fan driving experience partners – Driving 101, which operates NASCAR Racing Experience and Richard Petty Driving Experience – now offers on-track racing dates on Monday following 21 NASCAR Cup Series events on the NASCAR Cup Series circuit – including the days after the Daytona 500.

“What better way to wrap up an exciting weekend at the Daytona 500 than to race on the same track as the stars of the sport,” said Robert Lutz, CEO of Driving 101, which operates NASCAR Racing Experience and Richard Petty Driving Experience. “We’re enhancing the Daytona 500 race weekend with a high-speed adventure that’s sure to leave you smiling. Race fans, thrill seekers and corporate guests will have an opportunity to ride or drive an authentic NASCAR Cup Series race car on the same track just like their NASCAR idols did the day before in the Great American Race.”

The NASCAR Racing Experience will run at Daytona International Speedway on February 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 19 and 20, 2024. Limited space is available. To book your driving experience, visit www.NASCARRacingExperience.com.

About NASCAR Racing Experience: NASCAR Racing Experience is the leading experiential racing company in North America, offering the most realistic racing programs available to motorsports fans nationwide. There’s no lead car to follow and drivers race without an instructor alongside. The drivers compete in real NASCAR race cars driven by NASCAR drivers including Joey Logano, Christopher Bell, Denny Hamlin, Michael McDowell, Ty Gibbs and Corey Lajoie, among others.

Reservations can be made at www.NASCARRacingExperience.com. Gift Cards are available for any amount and never expire. The customer service department is available seven days a week. NASCAR Racing Experience programs are conducted at 19 race tracks across the United States and offer a vast array of corporate outings and motorsports themed events. For more information call 704-886-2400 or visit www.NASCARRacingExperience.com.