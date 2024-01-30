Horizon Hobby Returns to Front Row Motorsports and Michael McDowell

Will Defend Indianapolis Motor Speedway Win and Debut in McDowell’s Hometown

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (January 30, 2024) – Horizon Hobby, a global leader in RC products, will again return to Front Row Motorsports (FRM) for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. After a thrilling victory on the road course last year at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the Horizon Hobby colors will return to defend its win with Michael McDowell and the No. 34 team as NASCAR returns to the oval at the world’s most famous track in July.

The No. 34 Ford Mustang Dark Horse will also be decked in the Horizon Hobby scheme when the NASCAR Cup Series visits the Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway in March. McDowell’s home track, this will be the first time the radio control company will be the primary partner in the Phoenix market.

The company will also be a season-long associate partner with McDowell and the team.

McDowell, a passionate RC participant himself, is hoping to repeat the magical moment he shared with Horizon Hobby last season and looks forward to their debut in Phoenix.

“It was a great day in Indianapolis last year and I’m thrilled that Horizon Hobby will again be with us this year as we want to repeat that moment more and more,” commented McDowell. “Horizon Hobby promotes fun, family and activities for people of all ages. You can be a kid or an adult and like planes, cars or boats and have fun with so many Horizon Hobby products. It’s just a cool partner for us and the sport.”

Horizon Hobby has strategically built its footprint in NASCAR for RC enthusiasts and racing fans alike. They have already debuted a McDowell NASCAR Cup Series body, two No. 38 FRM Ford F-150 bodies, a clear Ford Mustang body and authentic Goodyear racing tires. All current offerings can be found at your local RC dealer or online.

“We are proud to continue our support for Michael and Front Row Motorsports again in 2024,” said Chris Dickerson, Chief Executive Officer, Horizon Hobby. “Their passion for the fans, the sport and the RC hobby all align with our purpose at Horizon Hobby. We’re excited to be a part of this dynamic season and are passionate about the alignment between motorsports and Radio Control products. We look forward to seeing all our RC enthusiasts at the track on race day!”

Fans are encouraged to see a full range of brands and accessories that includes cars, boats, planes, batteries, chargers and more at www.horizonhobby.com.

ABOUT HORIZON HOBBY

Horizon Hobby was founded in 1985. Since then, Horizon Hobby has become the global leader in RC products and accessories. Horizon Hobby is committed to delivering innovative products and providing an exceptional customer experience. By forging strong relationships with RC hobby consumers, retailers, and manufacturers around the world, Horizon Hobby has built the best brands in the industry. Horizon Hobby has locations in the United States, Germany, England, and China. The company is headquartered in Champaign, Illinois.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.