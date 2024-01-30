Wright Motorsports Executes Impeccable Rolex 24 At Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (January 30, 2024) – Recognized across the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship paddock for their unwavering consistency and exceptional operational standards, Wright Motorsports once again demonstrated near-perfection to inaugurate the 2024 racing season. Piloting the No. 120 Porsche 911 GT3 R, drivers Adam Adelson, Elliott Skeer, Jan Heylen, and Fred Makowiecki set a strong precedent for the year at the recently concluded Rolex 24 At Daytona.

The longest event in the 2024 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, the Rolex 24 At Daytona stands as one of the most demanding races for drivers and participants. This year, the 59 teams were gifted with sunny skies and warm weather, which made for a smoother event for all. Though the weather may have been warm and calm, the early opening hours of the race were anything but. Navigating skillfully, Wright Motorsport avoided on-track incidents that triggered 15 full-course cautions. Starting from the 19th position in the 23-car field, the Ohio-based team swiftly gained five positions in the opening laps.

For Adelson and Skeer, this marked their debut at the Rolex 24 At Daytona and in the IMSA WeatherTech Championship. Despite their rookie status, the duo showcased remarkable skill, maintaining pace with their experienced counterparts and advancing through the field without any errors or significant contact. By nightfall, with under five hours completed, the quartet collaboratively propelled the Porsche into the top three. As darkness enveloped the track, the four drivers continued their rotation.

Throughout the nighttime hours, they preserved the car impeccably, steering clear of trouble. Despite the challenges posed by the series-mandated balance of performance (BoP), hindering the Porsche’s progress, the team’s adept pit stops proved instrumental in maintaining a competitive position after each visit to the pits. A swift brake change at the halfway mark underscored their prowess in the pit lane.

With the sunrise, the team found themselves in the eighth position, although the race had stretched out the GTD class, limiting opportunities for overtaking in the final hours. Ultimately, the No. 120 secured a commendable seventh-place finish, showcasing significant progress over the 24-hour marathon.

The team’s next challenge is set for the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring in Florida from March 13-16, marking the second race in their six-event schedule.

DRIVER QUOTES

Adam Adelson

I can’t believe I just completed my first Rolex 24 At Daytona. I’m extremely happy with the way I drove and have already identified where I need to improve and what to focus on for the remainder of the season. I can’t thank the entire Wright Motorsports team enough; they were flawless in their performance and gave us a real fighting chance. I’m super happy with my co-drivers’ performances as well, especially Elliott who was also a Daytona 24 rookie. It was overall an amazing experience, and it just makes me hungrier for a watch next year!

Elliott Skeer

My first Rolex24 ticked every non-result-based box that I could have imagined. To not only finish but for the team to have a near-perfect day of execution and to be top Porsche is a very good feeling. Adam and I came in rookies and I am extremely proud of both of our performances. This sets the correct tempo for the rest of the 2024 season and I cannot wait for Sebring!

Jan Heylen

I want to start by saying thank you to the whole team and to Adam for putting this program together. The team did an unbelievable job with perfect pitstops all race long, I don’t think that from a team’s point of view, we could’ve done much better than what we did. Also, Adam and Elliot did a fantastic job being at the Rolex for the first time. Of course, we are all disappointed with the result, but it was not for a lack of trying, or performance from the team or drivers. We executed what we have control over and I’m proud of what we did as a team.

Fred Makowiecki

On one hand, I’m super proud of the team. Everyone at Wright was very professional and very well prepared. For a driver, it’s a pleasure and a big chance to work with Wright for the Rolex 24 At Daytona. On the other hand, it was a hard race because we were missing pace, and not for anything that was in our control because the car was well prepared. It was tough against the competition, and we were missing some tenths at the end of the race to be able to fight for a podium, but definitely, each person on the team has to be proud of the performance.

