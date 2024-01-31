As NASCAR Season Starts, General Mills Announces No. 47 Co-Sponsor Lineup in No. 47 Kroger Racing Program

Cheerios™, Old El Paso™, Totino’s™ Pizza Rolls and Box Tops for Education™ will cover Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s Camaro for several key selling periods during the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Season.

LOS ANGELES (January 31, 2024) — Ricky Stenhouse Jr., reigning 2023 DAYTONA 500 CHAMPION, is gearing up for an action-packed NASCAR Cup Series season. Kroger Racing (consumer packaged goods) partners are also revving up for a dynamic presence both on and off the track, online and in-store during racing-inspired division events aimed at reaching millions of dedicated fans. Today, several brands from General Mills announced their partnership with one of the most recognizable programs in the sport.

“We are thrilled for our brands to partner with Kroger Racing on covering the esteemed Ricky Stenhouse Jr. during this year’s NASCAR Cup Series Season,” said Josh Yates, Business Unit Director, Cheerios. “This is sure to be another action-packed season, and our General Mills brands will be cheering on Ricky and team!”

First up, to celebrate the role that Cheerios can play in supporting Americans who want to live a heart-healthy lifestyle, Cheerios has announced the return of special-edition Happy Heart Shapes as they co-sponsor the No. 47 Camaro during The Clash at The LA Coliseum on February 4th live on FOX.

The buzz right now is that Happy Heart Shapes are back at retailers nationwide, and this year Cheerios is launching special-edition boxes featuring names of those who inspire you to make heart-healthy choices. Consumers can also order personalized yellow boxes online featuring any name (within 18 characters) at Cheerios.com*. Stenhouse Jr. is helping deliver the brand’s heartfelt message to take care of your heart for the ones you love the most this February during American Heart Month.

Then midseason during back-to-school timing, General Mills Box Tops for Education is the central focus in helping teachers, students and schools get the supplies they need to succeed. Brand loyal NASCAR fans can make a difference by using the Box Tops app to scan your store receipts including Box Tops participating products. Your eligible and enrolled school will earn cash with every Box Tops product you buy when you scan your receipt within 14 days of purchase.

Look for the No. 47 brought to you by Box Tops for Education on track at Richmond Raceway on Sunday August 11th on USA Network at 6 PM ET as we promote and champion the program with General Mills.

Next up, whether you are getting ready for a big game or a big race, the possibilities are endless with Old El Paso™ that will co-sponsor the No. 47 Camaro at Watkins Glen International on Sunday, September 15 at 3 PM ET on USA Network. We’ll be sharing some of our crowd-favorite recipes before the green flag.

Then Totino’s™ Pizza Rolls co-sponsors Stenhouse Jr.’s Camaro will satisfy your race day hunger during the Bank of America Roval 400 on Sunday, October 13th at 2 PM ET, which is a cutoff race in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs airing on NBC. So, get ready for a season with a lot of heart as Stenhouse Jr. prepares for The Clash followed by defending his turf at Daytona International Speedway with General Mills cheering the team on all season long.

“We’re looking forward to getting on track in Los Angeles with Honey Nut Cheerios,” said Stenhouse Jr, who also has Food4Less and Ralphs on board with City of Hope. “Then we can’t wait to get back to Daytona. My team is confident, and we’ve learned some things to make us better this season.”

Tune in to The Clash at the LA Coliseum on Sunday February 4th at 8 PM ET live on FOX, MRN and SIRIUSXM NASCAR Radio.

*Personalized box via Cheerios.com is $20, add an acrylic case for +20, free shipping. Available while supplies last.