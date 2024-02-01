RCR Race Preview: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Let’s Clash… The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season kicks off with the Clash at the Coliseum this Sunday, February 4 at the quarter-mile, asphalt oval inside the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. This weekend’s event marks the 46th running of the annual non-points exhibition race, with the iconic California stadium serving as just the third venue for the event since its inception in 1979.

Richard Childress Racing in the Clash… Richard Childress Racing has earned nine wins in the Clash, six by Dale Earnhardt (1980, 1986, 1988, 1991, 1993, and 1995) and three by Kevin Harvick (2009, 2010 and 2013). Austin Dillon has led RCR in both Clash races held at the Coliseum (third in 2022, second in 2023).

New Qualifying Format for 2024… Although 36 drivers will make the cross-country trek to California to attempt to win at the legendary Los Angeles venue, only 23 will make it through to the 150-lap main event. Each driver has two chances to qualify for the feature.

There will be four heat races (25 laps each) consisting of 10 drivers each. The top five finishers in each heat will advance to run in the main event, filling 20 positions on the final grid.

Positions 21 and 22 will be set by the top two finishers from the last chance qualifying race (75 laps, only green flag laps count). The 23rd and final starting position is reserved for the driver who finished highest in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series points standings that did not transfer on finishing position.

Catch the Action… The Clash at the Coliseum will be televised live Sunday, February 4 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX, with the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90 carrying the live radio broadcast.

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 BetMGM Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum… Austin Dillon is among the NASCAR Cup Series drivers vying for a spot in this year’s Clash at the Coliseum. With the main event field limited to 23 cars, the 2018 Daytona 500 Champion will have to transfer into the 150-lap exhibition race. Dillon has two prior starts at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, where the 33-year-old has started from the 10th position twice and never finished worse than third. In 2022, the North Carolina native drove to a strong third-place result. Last season in 2023, Dillon displayed another impressive performance by finishing in the second position – one spot ahead of Richard Childress Racing teammate Kyle Busch.

Meet Dillon… On Sunday, February 4 at 12:00 Noon local time, Dillon and his RCR teammate Busch are scheduled to participate in a question and answer session on the Christmas Tree Lane Stage outside of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTE:

Your No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro has been strong in the Clash for the last two years. What are your thoughts heading into this weekend?

“I’m looking forward to returning to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the Clash in the No. 3 BetMGM Chevrolet Camaro. My Richard Childress Racing team has been strong the last couple of years, finishing second and third, and being just one spot away from getting the gold medal. We will have to fight the track itself with the new asphalt being poured over the winter. The track conditions we had last year won’t be the same. I am hopeful that the strategy we used in the past will continue to be successful, and we will be able to secure a spot in Sunday’s main event with a clean qualifying race on Saturday night.”

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Morgan & Morgan Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum… Kyle Busch has made two career starts at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, competing in both exhibition events at the quarter-mile track. In his debut with Richard Childress Racing one year ago in 2023, Busch scored a third-place finish in the Clash at the Coliseum. The Las Vegas, Nevada native made 39 green flag passes en route to capturing his seventh top-five finish in the preseason race. In 2022, Busch led the most laps (64 of 150) on his way to securing a second-place result. His average running position in the race was a sizzling 1.65 – the best of any driver.

Did You Know? With two Clash victories (2012 and 2021) on his resume, Busch could become the first driver to win the non-points paying event on three different track designs (superspeedway, road course and short track). Also, the veteran racer is tied for third on the all-time list of drivers for most laps led (131) in the Clash.

KYLE BUSCH QUOTES:

You recovered from an early-race spin to score a third-place finish last year at the Clash at the Coliseum. Talk about your race.

“It was a good run for us and we made the most of the day. We went from the back to the front, passing on the inside and outside. There was a lot of chaos, mayhem and disrespect. It was tight quarters racing at a quarter-mile.”

What are the keys to running well at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum?

“Obviously having a fast car is good, but to have a fast car, you have to be fast while going slow. You’re probably out of the throttle just as much as you’re in the throttle at the Clash. The time in which you’re on the brakes is going to be very important to making sure you’re not on them too much, but yet you still get the car slowed down enough in order to make it turn for the middle of the corner and exit for the next straightaway.”

Do you anticipate a lot of contact during this year’s event?

“Yes, I think there’s going to be contact. You have to let a lot of the little bumps and bruises go and not really focus on that too much. The biggest things are to keep your mind straight and keep your car straight. In order to have fast lap times, you have to hit the right lines, be good on the brakes, and keep the tires underneath you.”