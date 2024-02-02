Triumph Motorcycles Brings Rich Pedigree to SuperMotocross World Championship Series as Newest OEM Partner

Triumph Racing’s Jalek Swoll and Evan Ferry to Debut in Monster Energy Supercross Eastern Regional 250SX Class Championship

DETROIT, Mich., (February 2, 2024) – Supercross Media Day activities just concluded at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich., and attending press members were treated to the historic debut of Triumph Racing as athletes Jalek Swoll and Evan Ferry spun laps on the new Triumph TF 250-X for the very first time on an official Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship track.

From a competition standpoint, Triumph Motorcycles joins Beta USA as the newest manufacturers to support a racing program in the series. GASGAS joined the championship in 2021.

Triumph Motorcycles becomes the eighth Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) to join the series as an official partner, joining Japanese owned brands Kawasaki, Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki, and Austrian brands KTM, Husqvarna, and GASGAS.

As an official series partner, Triumph Motorcycles will work closely with Feld Motor Sports, Inc. to create first-class hospitality programs, FanFest activations and live event branding opportunities. Additionally, Triumph Motorcycles will enjoy prominent placement in television & streaming programming and social & digital marketing campaigns designed to engage both a domestic and international audience across the entire 31-round SMX World Championship.

The Detroit date serves as Round 5 of the indoor stadium season of Supercross for the premier 450 Class, and doubles as the official start of the Eastern Regional 250SX Class Championship. Swoll and Ferry will be lining up against a stacked 250 field that includes the defending SMX 250 World Champion Haiden Deegan, veterans Austin Forkner, Max Anstie, Cameron McAdoo, Jeremy Martin and 2x MX2 Champion Tom Vialle.

Joining Swoll and Ferry in the Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, the outdoor season of the SMX World Championship, and starting at Fox Raceway in Pala, Calif. on Saturday May 25 will be longtime fan favorite Joey Savatgy.

Triumph Racing’s Evan Ferry (751), Joey Savatgy (17) and Jalek Swoll (33) from a photo shoot earlier this year. Photo Credit: Simon Cudby

Triumph Racing’s commitment to the sport goes far beyond this season as plans are already underway to field a 450 premier class team in the future.

2024 SuperMotocross World Championship Schedule

All 28 rounds of the SuperMotocross World Championship, inclusive of 17 Supercross races and 11 Pro Motocross races, are currently on sale to the general public at SupercrossLIVE.com and promotocross.com. Dates, venues, and ticketing information for the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs and Final will be announced in March.

For information about the SuperMotocross World Championship, please visit www.SuperMotocross.com and be sure to follow all of the new SMX social media channels for exclusive content and additional information on the latest news:

About the SuperMotocross World Championship:

The SuperMotocross World Championship™ is the premier off-road motorcycle racing series that combines the technical precision of stadium racing with the all-out speed and endurance of outdoor racing. Created in 2022, the SuperMotocross World Championship combines the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and the AMA Pro Motocross Championship into a 31-event series that culminates in a season-ending two round playoff and SuperMotocross World Championship Final.

Visit SuperMotocross.com for more information.

About Feld Motor Sports, Inc.:

Feld Motor Sports, Inc. is the worldwide leader in producing and presenting specialized arena and stadium-based motorsports entertainment. Properties include Monster Jam®, Monster Energy AMA Supercross, and the SuperMotocross World Championship. Feld Motor Sports, Inc. is a subsidiary of Feld Entertainment, Inc.

Visit monsterjam.com, SupercrossLIVE.com, and feldentertainment.com for more information.

About MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc.:

MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc. manages and produces the world’s most prestigious motocross series – the AMA Pro Motocross Championship and the SuperMotocross World Championship. The industry leader in off road powersport event production and management, its mission is to showcase the sport of professional motocross competition at events throughout the United States. Through its various racing properties, partnerships and affiliates, MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc. organizes events for thousands of action sports athletes each year and attracts millions of motorsports spectators.

Visit www.mxsportsproracing.com for more information.

About Triumph Racing:

First established in 1902, Triumph Motorcycles has a glorious racing history, competing in and winning races in almost every class and field of motorcycle sporting achievement. From winning the second ever Isle of Man TT in 1908, through to 1960s road and track domination in Europe and America, right up to contemporary racing achievements with the Triumph triple powered 2014 and 2015 SuperSport titles and World SuperSport racing, Isle of Man SuperSport TT wins in 2014 and 2019, courtesy of Gary Johnson and Peter Hickman, plus an average speed of over 130mph 2023 by Peter Hickman on his Triumph STR765, and a thrilling last-lap victory at the legendary Daytona 200 by Brandon Paasch on the Street Triple 765 in 2022.

About Peacock:

Peacock’s expansive programming features live sports coverage including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, MLB Sunday Leadoff, NASCAR, INDYCAR, Notre Dame Football, golf, Olympic sports, horse racing, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel which streams Peacock Original Brother from Another and staples like The Dan Patrick Show and Pro Football Talk Live. Click here to learn more and to sign up.