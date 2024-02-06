Kevin Harvick Inc. Returns to Fulltime Competition

Will Field Late Model Stock and Super Late Model Entries

Harrisburg, N.C. (February 6, 2024) – Kevin Harvick Inc. (KHI) announced today it’s return to fulltime competition with plans to field Late Model Stock and Super Late Model entries in 2024.

Brent Crews will pilot the No. 29 Mobil1 Toyota Camry in the CARS Tour Late Model Stock division, vying for the 2024 championship. Crews, 15, became the youngest champion in Trans Am history when he won the 2023 Trans Am TA2 ProAm Series championship. 2023 also saw Crews capture his first ARCA Series win in only his second start from the pole, becoming the second-youngest driver to win in ARCA history. Crews is the youngest winner in a National Midget as well as a TA2 Trans Am. He holds three world titles in karts.

Josh Berry, Layne Riggs, William Sawalich and Landen Lewis will share driving duties in KHI’s No. 62 Late Model Stock entry.

Ryan Preece, Josh Berry, William Sawalich and Landen Lewis will split driving duties behind the wheel of KHI’s Nos. 62 and 29 in select Super Late Model events.

Ryan Preece, a native of Berlin, Conn., is in his second full season behind the wheel of the No. 41 car in the Cup Series. Preece is a veteran of the Northeast open-wheel modifieds and won the 2013 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour championship. He has numerous wins and championship in open-wheel modifieds, as well as two Xfinity Series wins.

Josh Berry, from Hendersonville, Tenn., will compete in his first fulltime Cup Series season in 2024 taking over the No. 4 car from Kevin Harvick who retired from competition after 23 seasons. He has 12 Cup Series starts with a career-best finish of second at Richmond (Va.) Raceway in 2023. He has five Xfinity Series wins to his credit as well as being one of the most recognized names in Southeast Late Model racing.

Layne Riggs, a 21-year-old, second-generation racer from Bahama, N.C., cut his teeth in grassroots racing in and around the Southeast. He won 16 races and a track championship at South Boston (Va.) Speedway on his way to being crowned the 2022 NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series champion. He is slated to compete in his first full season in the Truck Series in 2024.

William Sawalich, a 17-year-old driver from Eden Praire, Minn., found success early in Quarter Midgets and Legend Cars notching multiple podiums and championships. He clinched the 2023 ARCA Series East championship on the strength of 4 wins, eight top-five and eight top-10 finishes. In 2024 he will compete parttime in the Truck, Xfinity and ARCA Series as well as defend his ARCA Series East title.

Landen Lewis, another 17-year-old racing standout from Supply, N.C. immediately saw success at every level of competition. Starting in go-karts, Lewis moved up the ranks to compete in Legend Cars and Dirt Modifieds with multiple wins and championships. He made his ARCA Series debut in 2021 and won in just his second-career start from the pole at the age of 15. Lewis has two Truck Series starts to his credit.

“With KHI Management representing drviers with all levels of experience, it felt like a good opportunity to jump back in to fulltime competition,” Harvick said. “We love to compete and it brings all aspects of our businesses together on the track.”

You can follow KHI on Facebook, Instagram and X.

About Kevin Harvick Inc.

Established in 2001 by NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick and his wife DeLana, Kevin Harvick Inc. (KHI) competed in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Truck Series and ARCA Series from 2001 through 2011. During that time, KHI earned 10 Xfinity Series wins, 45 Truck Series wins and three Truck Series championships, including two championships with NASCAR Hall of Famer Ron Hornaday, Jr. Following the 2011 season, KHI stepped away from full-time competition until its return in 2023.