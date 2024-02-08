NHRA SUMMIT RACING SERIES TO HOLD FIRST E.T. FINALS IN EASTERN CANADA AT NAPIERVILLE DRAGWAY

INDIANAPOLIS (Feb. 7, 2024) – The NHRA announced today that the NHRA Summit Racing Series, the world’s largest motorsports program when it comes to racer participation, will hold its first Eastern Canadian E.T. Finals in 2024, with the race taking place Sept. 6-8 at Napierville Dragway in Quebec.

The NHRA Eastern Canada Summit E.T. Finals Championship adds an eighth Summit Racing Series E.T. Finals to the 2024 schedule, with the first Eastern Canada bracket champions in NHRA history set to be crowned this year.

“Summit Racing’s support of the E.T. bracket series will give Canadian racers an opportunity to compete at higher levels here at home,” said NHRA Canadian representative Glenn Grow. “By making the bracket racing foundation stronger it will allow Canadians to build a powerful racing future in all NHRA classes.”

The event will also help further build the grassroots racing program throughout the growing NHRA Member Track Network in Eastern Canada. The E.T. Finals will be a championship-level event mirroring the seven NHRA Divisional E.T. Finals currently contested across the United States.

Classes set to compete at the event include Super Pro, Pro E.T., Sportsman, Motorcycle/Sled and Jr. Street. The winners in Canada will also receive a double-tier championship-style Wally, along with a custom championship jacket and purse.

“We’re thrilled to introduce the Summit Racing Series E.T. finals to the Eastern Canada area for the first time. It’s an exciting new opportunity that further shows the growth of grassroots racing in Canada and the strong influence of our member tracks in the area,” NHRA Sportsman Racing Manager Sara Walker said.

“We’re also proud to see Summit Racing’s continued support of this program and its initiatives, especially as we bring more racers and participants into the Summit Racing Series. It’s an exciting time and we look forward to continued growth in Canada with the introduction of this race.”

For more information on the NHRA Summit Racing Series, visit https://www.nhra.com/sportsman.

