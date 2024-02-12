ZEIGLER AUTO GROUP, GAINBRIDGE PAIR WITH CARSON HOCEVAR, SPIRE MOTORSPORTS FOR DAYTONA 500

Michigan Native to Make Debut in Great American Race

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (February 12, 2024) – Zeigler Auto Group and Gainbridge, a Group 1001 company, will serve as co-primary sponsors aboard Carson Hocevar’s No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in Sunday’s 66th running of the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

The unique collaboration pairs Zeigler Auto Group with Gainbridge at the Great American Race, providing both partners the opportunity to showcase their brands at the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) annual season opener.

Hocevar, who will compete for Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors in 2024, signed a multi-year agreement with Spire Motorsports in October to drive the team’s No. 77 entry and will make his first Daytona 500 start.

“It’s a dream come true to have Zeigler Auto Group and Gainbridge on board our No. 77 Chevrolet,” said Hocevar. “Both organizations have shown so much faith in me and that really gives me an added boost of confidence. I’m definitely ready to get the season going. It’s surreal to be able to go to the Daytona 500 with two incredible Midwest companies supporting me. I grew up driving past Zeigler stores near my hometown in Michigan so to be able to carry those colors at Daytona means more than I can really put into words.”

Zeigler Automotive Group is one of the largest privately-owned dealer groups in the U.S. with 84 franchises across 41 locations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. Vehicle brands represented include all the domestic and majority of the imported manufacturers. The family-owned and -operated organization has been a regular on the NCS tour since 2019, previously partnering with Spire Motorsports and the No. 77 team for 15 races in 2022.

“Having Carson represent not only Zeigler, but the entire city of Kalamazoo and the state of Michigan, is a huge source of pride for me and our entire team,” said Aaron J. Zeigler, president and CEO of Zeigler Auto Group and Zeigler Racing. “We know he will make us proud on and off the track.”

Gainbridge, a Group 1001 Company, offers an online digital platform, offering trusted financial products simplified for the modern age. The Indianapolis-headquartered organization carries a vast presence across multiple disciplines of motorsports and promotes its suite of services as a multi-year presenting sponsor of the Indianapolis 500, and a founding partner of the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix.

In addition to Hocevar’s effort, Gainbridge will serve as the primary sponsor on Nick Sanchez’s No. 2 Chevrolet Silverado in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

“The Daytona 500 is one of the most iconic races in the world and Gainbridge is thrilled to support Carson Hocevar as he makes his debut in the Great American Race,” said Mike Nichols, Chief of Sponsorship Strategy & Activation at Group 1001. “It’s been a very busy off-season, and we can’t wait for the 2024 NASCAR season to take the green flag. We’re looking forward to seeing Carson mix it up on the high banks at Daytona and put himself in position to have a great day.”

The 66th running of the Daytona 500 will be televised live on FOX, Sunday February 18 beginning at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. The first of 36 races on the 2024 NCS schedule will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

-30-

About Gainbridge …

Gainbridge Insurance Agency, LLC (“Gainbridge”), a Group 1001 company, is an insurtech which strives to offer products that are simple, intuitive, and backed by smart technology with no complexity or hidden fees. Gainbridge empowers consumers to take control of their financial future with solutions that are accessible to everyone no matter their budget or financial knowledge. Gainbridge’s digital-first distribution model underpins its mission to reach all communities, including those that have been historically underserved by the national financial system.

About Group 1001 …

Group 1001 is a collective that empowers companies to create positive growth. Our insurance and annuities are easy to understand and accessible to all. Our online investing platform gives individuals control over their savings. Our technology and innovation help companies succeed. And our strategic partnerships bring people together through education and sports.

As of September 30, 2023, Group 1001 had combined assets under management of $59.8 billion. It comprises the following brands: Delaware Life, Gainbridge®, Clear Spring Health, Clear Spring Property and Casualty Group, Clear Spring Life and Annuity Company, and RVI Group.

About Zeigler Auto Group …

Zeigler Automotive Group is one of the largest privately-owned dealer groups in the U.S. with 84 franchises across 41 locations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. Vehicle brands represented include all of the domestic and the majority of the imported manufacturers.

Besides its extensive automotive portfolio, the organization owns and operates Zeigler Motorsports, an 85,000-square-foot motorsports dealership and action park, offering 19 different powersports brands, plus its own onsite restaurant: Trak Houz Bar & Grill. Additionally, Zeigler Motorsports houses the Elevate Leadership & Team Building Academy, an executive training company.

The Kalamazoo-based dealer group also owns and operates Zeigler Pre-Owned of Chicago, three Byrider franchises, three finance companies, several insurance firms, and a leasing firm.

Founded in 1975, the organization employs over 2,500 people, ranking among the top 1% of automotive dealers in the nation with estimated annual sales of $2.2 billion for 2023.

The family-owned and operated company is well known for its commitment to both customer service and employee satisfaction. Zeigler is regularly recognized as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation, also earning similar accolades in Wisconsin, Chicago, and Michigan. Besides these prestigious accolades, Zeigler is also one of Glassdoor’s 100 Best Places to Work in the U.S. for 2024, and among Glassdoor’s top 10 U.S. companies for work-life balance.

For more information, please visit zeiglerracing.com or follow us on @zeigler_racing on Facebook, X, Instagram, and Linkedin.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports is a NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race team co-owned by long-time NASCAR industry executives Jeff Dickerson and Thaddeus “T.J.” Puchyr. In 2024, Spire Motorsports will campaign the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s in the NASCAR Cup Series with drivers Corey LaJoie, Zane Smith and Carson Hocevar, respectively. The team will also field the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Silverados full time in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. An all-star driver lineup will rotate throughout the 2024 season in the No. 7 Chevy. Rajah Caruth will drive the No. 71 entry and Chase Purdy rounds out the team’s fleet of Chevrolets in the No. 77.

Spire Motorsports earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville Speedway. The team’s most recent win came on May 20, 2023, when Kyle Larson took the checkered flag in the Tyson 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway.