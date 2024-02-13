Chili’s Grill & Bar Unveils the Fastest Margarita at Daytona, Challenging Fans to ‘Catch a ‘Rita’ During Race Week

The Chili’s ‘Catch a ‘Rita’ No. 7 Chevrolet celebrates the restaurant’s position as one of the nation’s top destinations for margaritas, just in time for National Margarita Day on Feb. 22

DALLAS – Feb. 13, 2024 – Chili’s® Grill & Bar, in partnership with Spire Motorsports, is shaking things up in Daytona as they unveil the paint scheme for the Chili’s ‘Catch a ‘Rita’ No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, driven by NASCAR racer Corey LaJoie. The car’s interactive paint scheme splashes Chili’s famous Presidente Margarita® on the sides of the car in anticipation of National Margarita Day and features nine QR codes.

Fans on the ground and those watching on TV can “catch” LaJoie and the Chili’s ‘Catch a ‘Rita’ No. 7 Chevy during race week by scanning one of the QR codes on the car or LaJoie’s fire suit for a chance to win a $10 Chili’s gift card or a VIP trip to see LaJoie race in Austin, Texas on March 24.[1]

“I’ve had some really interesting paint schemes in Daytona, but this one takes the cake – or margarita glass – by giving fans a little token of our appreciation for following our battle on the track,” said Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports’ Driver of the Chili’s ‘Catch a ‘Rita’ No. 7 Chevy. “Personally, I’ve been a Chili’s fan for years, I mean, isn’t everybody? But collaborating with Chili’s on this project has only given me more appreciation for the way they do business, plus it’s also increased my chips and salsa intake sevenfold. We’ve had a ton of fun together and I’m excited to give fans a taste of that with the wild ads we’ve created.”

The paint scheme, designed by Jon Marshall & Daughters, celebrates Chili’s Presidente Margarita, though that isn’t the only thing the racecar honors. To acknowledge and celebrate the Chili’s General Managers who work tirelessly to ensure everyone feels special when they visit Chili’s, the names of 1,126 Chili’s General Managers are included on the paint scheme of Chili’s ‘Catch a ‘Rita’ No. 7 Chevy.

“Splashing our Chili’s Presidente Margarita on a car at Daytona, just a few days ahead of National Margarita Day, was an obvious choice, but we also knew we couldn’t honor this iconic margarita without acknowledging all the amazing Chiliheads that play a role in making Chili’s a fan-favorite destination for margarita lovers and race fans alike,” said George Felix, Chili’s Chief Marketing Officer. “We’re so pleased to partner with Spire Motorsports as our companies share the same values, and Corey LaJoie is the perfect embodiment of the Chilihead spirit. We can’t wait to see how the fans react and, of course, to see them try to ‘Catch a ‘Rita’ as the No. 7 Chevy whips around the track later this week.”

“It’s always fun when Spire Motorsports can be part of something unique, and we are incredibly grateful that Chili’s has entrusted our team with representing the brand for the first time at the Great American Race,” said Jeff Dickerson, Spire Motorsports co-owner. “As soon as we began speaking with the Chili’s team, we knew that Corey LaJoie would be the perfect fit. Not only is he an amazing, unflappable talent who knows what it takes to compete at this level but completely embraces the fun of the sport and as a result, has developed a great connection with race fans that will truly make this interactive paint scheme on the Chili’s ‘Catch a ‘Rita’ No. 7 Chevy come to life.”

The Chili’s ‘Catch a ‘Rita’ No. 7 Chevy will also be featured in multiple advertisements featuring LaJoie, one in which he introduces the car’s design, including the Catch-a-Rita challenge, and another which will air during the race broadcast. Catch LaJoie in the new Chili’s ads featuring the Chili’s ‘Catch a ‘Rita’ No.7 Chevy, available HERE.

Fans who don’t ‘catch’ a ‘rita during race week can still visit participating Chili’s on Feb. 22 for National Margarita Day to enjoy specials on premium margaritas including the Tequila Trifecta — featuring three premium tequilas, el Jimador® Silver, 1800® Reposado and Jose Cuervo® Gold, shaken with triple sec and fresh sour for just $5 — and the February Margarita of the Month, the StrawEddy — available for $6 and made with Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka, Lunazul Blanco Tequila, strawberry puree and fresh sour. 2

About Chili’s® Grill & Bar

Hi, welcome to Chili’s! We are a leader in the casual dining industry and the flagship brand of Dallas-based Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT). We are known for our big mouth burgers, Chicken Crispers®, full-on sizzling fajitas and hand-shaken margaritas. We take our food seriously – but not ourselves – because dining out should feel like a celebration even if there is nothing to celebrate. Our passion is making everyone feel special, and every day, our ChiliHeads make it their job to spread #ChilisLove across our more than 1,600 restaurants in 29 countries and two territories. And Chili’s cares. We host local Give Back Events to support kids, education and hunger and have raised more than $100 million benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through generous Guest donations. Find more information about us at chilis.com, follow us on Twitter or Instagram, like us on Facebook or join us on TikTok.

About Spire Motorsports

Spire Motorsports is a NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race team co-owned by long-time NASCAR industry executives Jeff Dickerson and Thaddeus “T.J.” Puchyr. In 2024, Spire Motorsports will campaign the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s in the NASCAR Cup Series with drivers Corey LaJoie, Zane Smith and Carson Hocevar, respectively. The team will also field the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Silverados full time in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. An all-star driver lineup will rotate throughout the 2024 season in the No. 7 Chevy. Rajah Caruth will drive the No. 71 entry and Chase Purdy rounds out the team’s fleet of Chevrolets in the No. 77.

Spire Motorsports earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville Speedway. The team’s most recent win came on May 20, 2023, when Kyle Larson took the checkered flag in the Tyson 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

[1] Giveaway Terms and Conditions: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. and DC, who are at least 21 years old as of date of Entry. Begins 9:00 AM ET on 2/13/24; ends 11:59:59 PM ET on 2/19/24. Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries received. For Official Rules and eligibility, visit chiliscatcharita.com. Sponsor: Brinker International Payroll Company, L.P., 3000 Olympus Blvd., Dallas, TX 75019.

[2] Guests must be 21+ to participate in National Margarita Day promotions