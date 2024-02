NASCAR schedule for Daytona Speedweek

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season officially begins Sunday, Feb. 18 with the Daytona 500. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been named as the Grand Marshal for the event which will be broadcast at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX with radio coverage provided by MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Leading up to the race, on Feb. 15 at 10 p.m., the FOX Sports documentary, “I am Kevin Harvick,” will premiere on FS1.

All times are Eastern

Wednesday, Feb. 14

8:15 p.m. Cup Series Daytona 500 Qualifying – FS1/MRN/SiriusXM (Impound) (Single Vehicle / 1 Lap / 2 Rounds)

Post-NCS Qualifying: Press Pass Live

Thursday, Feb. 15

4:05 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Practice – No TV

5:05 p.m.: Craftsman Truck Series Practice – FS1

7 p.m.: Cup Series Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1, 60 laps – FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

8:45 p.m. (approx.): Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2, 60 laps – FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

Post Duels: Press Pass Live

Friday, Feb. 16

1:30 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Qualifying – No TV

3 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying – FS1/MRN (Impound) (Single Vehicle / 1 Lap / 2 Rounds)

4:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice – FS1/MRN

5:35 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – FS1/MRN

7:30 p.m.: Truck Series Fresh from Florida 250 – FS1/MRN/SiriusXM (Stages 20/40/100 Laps = 250 Miles)

Post Truck Series Race: Press Pass Live

Saturday, Feb. 17

10:30 a.m.: Cup Series Final Practice – FS1/MRN

11:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying – FS1/MRN (Impound) (Single Vehicle / 1 Lap / 2 Rounds)

1:30 p.m.: Daytona ARCA 200 – FS1/MRN (80 Laps, 200 Miles)

5 p.m.: Xfinity Series United Rentals 300 – FS1/MRN/SiriusXM (Stages 30/60/120 Laps = 300 Miles)

Post Xfinity Series Race: Press Pass Live

Sunday, Feb. 18

2:30 p.m.: Cup Series Daytona 500 – FOX/MRN/SiriusXM (Stages 65/130/200 Laps = 500 Miles)

Post Cup Series Race: Press Pass Live