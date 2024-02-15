AM Racing | Christian Rose Daytona International Speedway ARCA Preview

AM Racing | ARCA Menards Series

Daytona International Speedway | Hard Rock Bet 200

Fast Facts

No. 32 AM Racing Team:

Driver: Christian Rose

Primary Partner(s): Department of West Virginia Tourism | Secure Testing Services

Manufacturer: Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Ryan “Pickle” London

Spotter: Trevor Monn

Chassis Intel: AMR Chassis No. A613

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Welcome Back: AM Racing returns to the ARCA Menards Series full-time in 2024 with sophomore Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA) driver Christian Rose behind the wheel of the team’s No. 32 Ford Mustang.

The 2024 ARCA Menards Series will mark the first time that AM Racing has competed back-to-back full-time in the NASCAR-owned development series since two-time ARCA Menards Series winner drove for the organization during the 2017 – 2018 seasons respectively.

Meet Christian Rose: Rose, a former Division 1 baseball player for the University of Maryland Eastern Shore has traded the glove and bat in for a steering wheel and helmet and has set achievable goals for his second full season of stock car competition aboard the team’s flagship No. 32 Ford Mustang.

Rose returns to the Statesville, N.C.-based team on the heels of his inaugural rookie ARCA schedule in 2023, which was highlighted by two top-five, 13 top-10 finishes, and the most laps completed by any ARCA driver last season at 2,550 of 2,624 laps or 97.2% throughout the 20-race season.

His strength of two top-five and five top-10 finishes in the final five races of the season vaulted Rose to third overall in the championship standings behind series champion Jesse Love and Andrés Pérez de Lara.

The 28-year-old also made two starts in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, respectively, with starts at Richmond (Va.) Raceway and the season-finale at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway.

He’s Back Too!: To help steer Christian Rose and the AM Racing team towards a championship in 2024, Ryan “Pickle” London will return to serve as crew chief of the No. 32 Ford Mustang this season.

London, a long-time NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series crew chief returned to AM Racing in early 2023 after spending the 2020 season with the team’s Truck Series program as the truck chief.

London has plenty of experience as a leader in the ARCA Menards Series, including guiding drivers Tom Hessert and Frank Kimmel to poles and leading Grant Enfinger to victories at Berlin (Mich.) Raceway and DuQuoin (Ill.) State Fairgrounds in 2014.

In addition to the two wins as crew chief, the winning NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series crew chief has numerous ARCA top-fives and top-10 efforts to his credit.

Partner Support: The Department of West Virginia Tourism will serve as the primary marketing partner

on Rose’s No. 32 Ford Mustang in Saturday afternoon’s Daytona ARCA 200.

The Department of West Virginia Tourism promotes West Virginia as a leading four-season travel destination and top state to live, work and retire.

Known as the Mountain State, West Virginia is one of the most scenic states in the United States and home to thousands of acres of parks and public lands, including America’s newest national park and 45 state parks and forests.

In addition to its majestic mountains and rolling hills, West Virginia is full of rich historic sites, enchanting art galleries, charming towns and an immense sense of belonging found only in its heaven-like landscapes.

Secured Partnership: In addition to the Department of West Virginia Tourism, Secure Testing Services (STS) will serve as a major associate marketing partner for the first of 20 races on the 2024 ARCA Menards Series tour.

Secure Testing Services (STS) is a nationwide leader in on-site drug testing located in Richmond, Virginia, and serves clients across the US.

STS helps organizations save time and money implementing their drug testing programs by providing nationwide on-site testing. By partnering with STS, companies can eliminate costly wait times at labs and have their employees back to work quicker, thus increasing efficiency and providing total cost savings.

As a partner with most major TPAs, they make the process simple. When you want to work with the best, call STS!

Testing, Testing 1.2.3.: In January, Rose and AM Racing kicked off their season by partaking in the annual ARCA Menards Series preseason test at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

The team spent Friday and Saturday focusing on comfort and maneuverability along with speed. Overall, the team registered the 14th quickest lap out of 76 participants at the “World Center of Racing.”

Christian Rose ARCA Daytona International Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Daytona ARCA 200 will mark Rose’s third start at the 2.5-mile superspeedway.

In his previous two efforts, the Martinsburg, WV native has a best track finish of 12th after starting 13th during the 2023 edition of the BRANDT 200 Supporting Florida FFA.

Rose also led two laps during the 80-lap contest under green flag conditions.

Christian Rose Career ARCA National Series Stats: In 28 career ARCA National Series starts, Rose has earned two top-five and 14 top-10 finishes highlighted by a career-best third-place finish achieved at Salem (Ind.) Speedway in September 2023. Additionally, Rose has showcased 19 top-20 finishes overall since 2022.

AM Minute: It’s a busy weekend for AM Racing. In addition to the ARCA Menards Series, both AM Racing’s NASCAR Xfinity Series and Dirt Division teams are in action.

At Daytona, Hailie Deegan will make her AM Racing debut aboard the No. 15 Ford Mustang in Saturday afternoon’s United Rentals 300, immediately following the Daytona ARCA 200.

The AM Racing Dirt Division is continuing a busy month of February competing in various Dirt Late Model shows throughout the Sunshine State with mainstay driver Austin Wayne Self.

Double Duty: In addition to his responsibilities with the No. 32 West Virginia Tourism | Secure Testing Services Ford Mustang, Rose has also been participating in select Pro Late Model events with Racecar Solutions (RCS) during the World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing at New Smyrna (Fla.) Speedway.

Thanks For Your Support: With the start of the 2024 season on deck, AM Racing and Christian Rose would like to thank their associate marketing partners for their support: AIRBOX Air Purifier, Flying Circle, Mobil 1, and Whitetail Smokeless.

Christian Rose Quoteboard:

On Daytona International Speedway: “I am excited to kick off the 2024 season at Daytona. My AM Racing team has built me a very fast No. 32 Department of West Virginia Tourism | Secure Testing Services Ford Mustang, and I’m upbeat about our chances of starting the year off with a visit to Victory Lane.”

On 2024 Season Outlook: “I am hoping we can pick up right where we left off from the 2023 season at Daytona this weekend. Our team worked hard throughout the season to deliver strong and competitive results. I’m confident we can continue to build on that momentum and compete for a championship in 2024.”

Race Information:

The Hard Rock Bet 200 (80 laps | 200 miles) is the first of 20 races on the 2024 ARCA Menards Series schedule. Practice begins Thurs., Feb. 15, with a fifty-minute session from 4:05 p.m. – 4:55 p.m. Group qualifying is set for Fri., Feb. 16, at 1:30 p.m. The season-opener for the 72nd consecutive ARCA season is set for the following afternoon on Feb. 17 to take the green flag shortly after 1:30 p.m. The event will be televised live on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) with the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio (XM channel 391 | online channel 981) handling the radio waves. ARCARacing.com will also stream live timing and scoring throughout the entire weekend festivities.

About AM Racing:

AM Racing is a multi-tiered, multi-faceted Motorsports program headquartered in Statesville, N.C.

Established in December 2015, AM Racing is prided on faith, honesty and intelligent performance.

The family-owned team will compete in the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and various Dirt Modified events in its eighth year of competition.

﻿The team has named Hailie Deegan, Christian Rose, and Austin Wayne Self as their primary drivers for the 2024 Xfinity, ARCA Menards Series, and Dirt Modified seasons, respectively.