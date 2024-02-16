ARCA Menards Series Season Opener at Daytona International Speedway Moved Up To Friday Night

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Sept. 15, 2023) – Daytona International Speedway and ARCA today announced that the season-opening Hard Rock Bet 200 at Daytona International Speedway will shift to Friday evening at approximately 10:30 p.m. ET due to forecasted inclement weather during Saturday’s original start time of 1:30 p.m. ET.

The race will follow the conclusion of the scheduled Fresh From Florida 250 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race, which begins at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The ARCA Menards Series race will start on FS2 and move to FS1 following the conclusion of college basketball, with radio broadcasts on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Viewers who subscribe to FS1 may also watch the race on the FOX Sports App in its entirety. The event will also re-air on FS1 during its original Saturday time slot.

Fans with Saturday grandstand tickets and admission to the Hard Rock Bet Fanzone may attend the Friday night double-header with their tickets.

For tickets to today’s festivities, visit DaytonaInternationalSpeedway.com.

