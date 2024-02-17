NASCAR postpones 2024 Xfinity Series’ season-opening event at Daytona to Monday

The NASCAR Xfinity Series’ United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway has been postponed to Monday, February 19, at 11 a.m. ET on FS1 due to inclement weather that prevented the 2024 season-opening event from occurring on Saturday, February 17.

The announcement comes as the amount of rainfall within the state of Florida and the Daytona International Speedway circuit, which continues to play a critical factor for the remainder of this year’s Daytona Speedweeks, including Sunday’s 66th annual running of the Daytona 500 for the Cup Series, continues to precipitate with no sight of relief for the remainder of Saturday, but provides some relief throughout Monday.

The Xfinity Series’ teams and competitors were able to conduct an on-track qualifying session earlier in the day and host driver introductions before the increase in precipitation halted all on-track activities and delayed the event’s start prior to the decision being made to postpone the event two days later.

This season will mark the first time where the Xfinity Series’ season-opening event at Daytona has been postponed to a Monday since the 2004 season, where Dale Earnhardt Jr. would win during the same season where he notched his first Daytona 500 victory. Further announcements regarding plans for Sunday’s 66th running of the Daytona 500 amid weather concerns remain to be determined.

When the Xfinity Series’ event at Daytona occurs to commence the 2024 season, Jesse Love, a newcomer to the Xfinity Series, will lead the field to the green flag from pole position after he posted a pole-winning lap at 181.079 mph in 49.702 seconds while piloting the No. 2 Chevrolet Camaro for Richard Childress Racing. Joining him on the front row will be teammate Austin Hill, a two-time series’ Daytona season-opener winner who clocked in the second-best qualifying lap at 181.068 mph in 49.705 seconds.

Stanton Barrett, Dawson Cram, Kyle Sieg, CJ McLaughlin, Caesar Bacarella and Joey Gase were the competitors who did not qualify for the event.

The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series’ season-opening event at Daytona International Speedway for the United Rentals 300 is scheduled to occur this Monday, February 19, and will begin to air at 11 a.m. ET on FS1.