2024 Sebring Trans Am Season Opener for LTK and Damon Racing Mike Cope Mustang

Sebring, FLORIDA – February 19, 2024 – The Trans Am presented by Pirelli Series has picked up a new entitlement, with the CUBE 3 Architecture TA2 Series as the headliner for 2024. Damon Racing and the Mike Cope Enterprises crews are ready to enlist on Round 1 at the signature destination for Trans Am’s season start, Sebring International Raceway, February 22 – 25.

It’s been a long winter off from the race track, especially for those living in the north. The training and progress never stops for the Ironman, Tom Sheehan, and spirits are high with a new season in the midst for the No. 97 LTK Mustang pilot.

“The off-season training and testing are behind us,” stated Tom Sheehan. “I’m excited to get into competition mode!”

The CUBE 3 Architecture TA2 Championship schedule for 2024 is composed of twelve events across North America starting all the action off in Sebring, FL and finishing up at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, TX. The Series will add a new stop at the Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, ON and return to Road Atlanta, NOLA, World Wide Technology Raceway, Lime Rock Park, Pittsburgh International Race Complex, Mid Ohio, Road America, Watkins Glen, and Virginia International Raceway.

First official practice on the 3.74-mile bumpy road course will be coming up this Friday, February 23 at 10:40 a.m. ET for the TA2 class cars at Sebring International Raceway. Qualifications are scheduled for that afternoon and will start at 2:20 p.m. ET with two separate groups respectively.

The race will go green on Saturday, February 24 at 11:15 a.m. and is scheduled for a duration of 27 laps or 75-minutes. It should be a hot weekend, fans stay cool, and come by and say hi!

Watch all live stream event content from the Trans Am Series here: https://www.youtube.com/@TheTransAmSeries/streams

The Mike Cope and Damon Racing team have been hard at work, preparing a new car that will also carry a brand-new partner and livery – this is set to be unveiled and announced at Road Atlanta. Stay tuned!

Follow Tom’s social media channels via his Facebook page, Damon Racing, Instagram account (@TomSheehanTA97), and X account (@TomTA2_97). For more information on LTK Insulation Technologies and the line of high-quality products, please visit https://ltkinsulationtechnologies.com.

About LTK Insulation Technologies

Putting LTK insulation jackets and covers to work on your project saves real money and time for your firm.

No matter the application, take charge of protecting your hydronic and process controls and valves with a quality insulation cover. With LTK Insulation Technologies, you can be proactive and save money and headaches with high quality material. Insulating in-line controls in your process facility or central hydronic HVAC system from heat loss and condensation. Cover the range of your challenging conditions with an LTK Pro-Fit or LTK Fast Fit Insulation Jacket.

With LTK Insulation Technologies, your imagination is the only limit. Go LTK today!

For more information on LTK Insulation Technologies please visit the website online: https://ltkinsulationtechnologies.com/