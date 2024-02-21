Best Ways to Deal with Car Windshield Scratches

Imagine driving down the highway, enjoying the rare absence of traffic, with a good song on the radio, and a tranquil morning drive to work. Everything seems perfect until you realize that the windshield you have meticulously kept spotless now bears a scratch. Maybe even more than one, tarnishing your vehicle’s appearance and posing a potential hazard for accidents.

Scratches on the windshield are a common occurrence, easily acquired in different ways.

Causes of Scratches on the Windshield

One of the most common reasons to get scratches on a windshield is the continued use of badly worn wipers. As the wiper blades age and are left neglected, their surface can harden, leading to potential scratches, particularly when the glass is dry. Similarly, scratches can also occur if a small object, like a pebble, gets trapped under the blades.

Road Debris like rocks and pebbles can also be another cause when they fly off the road and onto your windshield. This happens mostly when driving behind trucks and lorries as they trap rocks on the road easily.

Improper cleaning can result in deep scratches if you’re not careful enough. Using a rough or soiled cloth to clean your windshield can occasionally result in scratches. A soft microfiber or cotton cloth is the most effective method for safe and proper cleaning.

By being aware of these common causes of scratches, you can take preventive measures to protect your windshield from scratches better and refrain from paying more cash on auto glass scratch repairs.

How to Deal with Windshield Scratches

Evaluate the Severity. Assess the scratches on your windshield to gauge their depth and scope. Some scratches may be superficial while others could be deeper.

If you pass a fingernail over the scratch and your nail catches while doing so, it likely indicates a deep scratch. Conversely, surface scratches would typically feel smooth to the touch.

Try DIY methods for Surface Scratches. The internet is a handy source for all sorts of do-it-yourself techniques, such as using toothpaste or baking soda to repair scratches. While these DIY techniques can be effective remedies for minor scratches, it’s crucial to understand their potential risks and limitations.

To achieve the best results and minimize any potential hazard, we highly recommend seeking professional guidance for addressing more significant damage to your windshield.

Consult a Professional for Deep Scratches. Deep and extensive scratches need the touch of a more experienced hand. Most professionals offer services like a complete windshield replacement which would be done in severe cases.

Techniques to Remove Scratches Yourself

Usually, minor scratches can be removed quite easily. There are many different techniques for such tasks, with some being more effective than others. Some of the most effective techniques can be seen below.

Use a Polishing Compound. Many automotive part retailers stock professional-grade polishing compounds which are designed to eliminate windshield scratches like toothpaste can. However, these compounds are typically more abrasive and need careful application.

For minor scratches, slightly gentler glass polishing compounds are excellent for restoring a windshield. Simply apply it without pressure using a polishing pad or a lint-free towel. Repeat the process as needed until the desired results are attained.

Use an Orbital Polisher. You can use the same type of polisher and buffer that car dealers use for vehicle paint and a gentle polishing compound to eliminate scratches from a windshield.

This method operates similarly to manual application but is significantly quicker and demands less exertion.

Nevertheless, caution is still necessary when using a polishing machine, as prolonged use or excessive pressure can potentially cause glass surfaces to become burned or etched.

Buff the Scratch with Toothpaste. A toothpaste without gel works as the best mild buffing compound, making it suitable for addressing minor windshield nicks and scratches.

Before buffing, ensure that the windshield is clean and thoroughly dry. Apply toothpaste to the affected area using a fiber cloth and work it in a circular motion. This will smooth the area around the scratch, providing an even and restored look.

Seal it With Clear Nail Polish. People often use clear nail polish to seal minor scratches, preventing them from further deterioration over time. To apply, simply coat the surface of the scratch with nail polish, allowing it to dry and harden.

Once completely cured, the nail polish acts as a semi-permanent filler, guarding against the erosion of dirt, grime, and water on the treated scratch.

Call a Professional Windshield Repair Service. Auto glass services focus on windshield replacement and repair, offering solutions for even the most serious issues. Many of these companies provide mobile services, allowing them to address your windshield needs while you’re at work or dealing with anything else.

Before reaching out to an auto glass repair professional, it is wise to consult your automotive insurance provider. Your current policy may cover such services, potentially saving you both time and money while addressing safety concerns brought about by windshield defects.

Windshield scratches may be common and sometimes be just a minor inconvenience. But if left unchecked, they can extend into major cracks that can shatter your windshield and cause accidents. At most, it’s best to have a professional deal with multiple scratches but if it’s just a minor scratch, DIY methods are enough to remedy these scratches.