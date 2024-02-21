Kaulig Racing – Race Preview | Atlanta Motor Speedway

Race Details

Atlanta Motor Speedway

Ambetter Health 400

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, Feb. 25 at 3:00PM EST

FOX | PRN | SiriusXM

Team Notes

Kaulig Racing has made eight NCS starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway and has earned one top five, three top-10 finishes and seven laps led.

So far in the 2024 season, Kaulig Racing has led nine laps and earned one top five and a top-20 finish.

JOSH WILLIAMS

“I’m excited to get back in the No. 16 Cup car this weekend. We’re going back to the scene of the crime, so to say, with the whole ‘Park It’ thing, so hopefully we can have a good finish and park this Alloy Employer Services Camaro ZL1 in the top 10.” – Josh Williams on Atlanta Motor Speedway

No. 16 Alloy Employer Services Camaro ZL1

Josh Williams will make his first NCS start since 2022 on Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

In his three prior career NCS starts, Williams finished on the lead lap twice and earned two 25th-place finishes.

DANIEL HEMRIC

“I’m looking forward to another superspeedway-style race in Atlanta this week. I’ve personally never ran this NextGen Cup car at Atlanta, but I can remember the last few years watching as a fan and thinking it looked like absolute chaos. I’m excited to be part of that chaos this year and hopefully in the mix in our No. 31 Cirkul Camaro ZL1, just like we were in Daytona.” – Daniel Hemric on Atlanta Motor Speedway

No. 31 Cirkul Camaro ZL1

Daniel Hemric has made one NCS start at Atlanta Motor Speedway and earned a top-20 finish in 2019.

Hemric has made 12 starts at Atlanta in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS), earning four top-five finishes, including two runner-up finishes with Kaulig Racing in 2023.





Race Details

Atlanta Motor Speedway

RAPTOR King of Tough 250

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, Feb. 24 at 5:00PM EST

FS1 | PRN | SiriusXM

Team Notes

Kaulig Racing has made 25 starts in the NXS at Atlanta Motor Speedway and has earned one win with AJ Allmendinger in 2020.

The team has led 204 laps and earned 11 top five and 18 top-10 finishes with an average finish of 11.1.

JOSH WILLIAMS

“Atlanta used to be one of my favorite tracks on the schedule. Now, it’s obviously become more like a superspeedway, but it still races a bit like a mile-and-a-half track in some ways. I’m looking forward to racing both the Cup and Xfinity cars this weekend.” – Josh Williams on Atlanta Motor Speedway

No. 11 Alloy Employer Services Chevrolet Camaro

Josh Williams has made nine NXS starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Williams recorded a top-10 finish in his most-recent start at the track, finishing ninth in July 2023.



AJ ALLMENDINGER

“We’ve learned a lot since they reconfigured Atlanta. Track position is very critical to stay upfront in the Xfinity car. You can still lose the draft so you need to be upfront. It’s kind of give and take of how much raw speed compared to handling in the car. As the track keeps getting age on it, going through summers and winters, I think it’s going to get even more critical for handling so that’s something we will focus on. Hopefully we’ll stay upfront all day and have a chance to win the race.” – AJ Allmendinger on Atlanta Motor Speedway

No. 16 Campers Inn RV Chevrolet Camaro

AJ Allmendinger has made five NXS starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Allmendinger has earned one win, three top five and four top-10 finishes.

Allmendinger has an average finish of 6.4 and has led 105 laps.

SHANE van GISBERGEN

“Daytona was certainly exciting and I’m glad to get a start under my belt here in 2024. Hopefully we can take some of what we learned on Monday at Daytona and apply it to this weekend in Atlanta. It’s been great working with [crew chief] Bruce [Schlicker] and all the guys on the 97 team so far, and I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do once again on Saturday in our WeatherTech Chevrolet.” – Shane van Gisbergen on Atlanta Motor Speedway

No. 97 WeatherTech Chevrolet Camaro

Shane van Gisbergen will make his first-career NXS start at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend in the No. 97 WeatherTech Chevrolet.

The three-time Supercars champion made his NXS debut last week at Daytona, where he started fifth and crossed the finish line 12th in the rain-delayed season opener.

With his 12th-place finish, Van Gisbergen was the highest finishing Sunoco Racing rookie in Daytona.

About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and has won back-to-back regular-season championships. Before becoming a full-time NCS team, Kaulig Racing made multiple starts in the 2021 NCS season and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The team expanded to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and added a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. In 2024, the team will once again field two, full-time entries in the NCS and continue to field three, full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.