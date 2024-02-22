NHRA STARS RETURN TO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA FOR THE FAMED LUCAS OIL NHRA WINTERNATIONALS

POMONA, Calif. (Feb. 22, 2024) – Once again the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series returns to one of its most historic facilities: In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip for the 64th annual Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals, March 21-24.

In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip has seen some of the NHRA’s most historic and impressive drag racing moments, and this season’s Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals will be no different, delivering all the thrilling action fans have come to expect from the NHRA’s brightest stars.

This year, race winners will receive a special Winternationals Snowflake Medallion along with their Wally, while the first Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge of the year will take place in Pomona. Featuring a rematch from the semifinalists at the season-opening race in Gainesville, the specialty race takes place on Saturday and returns this year after a thrilling debut in 2023, again offering a bonus purse and bonus championship points to the standout performers in Top Fuel, Funny Car and Pro Stock.

It adds a definite highlight to the weekend, leading into eliminations on Sunday as all the NHRA stars look for a victory at the second event of the 2024 season.

Last year, Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car) and Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock) took home top honors in their respective categories at the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals. To repeat their titles, they’ll need to get past some of the biggest names in the sport at a race that will again be broadcasted on FS1, including eliminations coverage on Sunday, March 24 at 7 p.m. ET.

Top Fuel’s Ashley took home his first win of the season when he took down Shawn Langdon in the final round a year ago. He went on to win six races and finished fourth in points. Ashley will be up against reigning champion and Top Fuel veteran Doug Kalitta, four-time champ Steve Torrence, Mike Salinas and Brittany Force. Also joining the Top Fuel ranks in 2024 is motorsports legend and NHRA team owner Tony Stewart.

The last time Hagan was in Pomona, he was claiming his fourth Funny Car world championship at the NHRA Finals. Hagan’s Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals victory gave him his second of six wins in 2023 and his seventh at the historic track. Hagan will again compete against the best in the Funny Car field, including Bob Tasca III, three-time champ Ron Capps, and NHRA legend John Force. Also joining the Funny Car ranks is Austin Prock, who took over driving duties for Robert Hight.

Glenn, in only his third year in the Pro Stock division, earned four race wins in 2023 including his win at Pomona. He also collected five runner-up finishes as well as two No. 1 qualifier positions. Glenn will be up against the likes of six-time and reigning Pro Stock champion Erica Enders, as well as Greg Anderson, Matt Hartford, Troy Coughlin Jr. and NHRA Finals winner Aaron Stanfield.

Along with racing in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, fans can also see the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, Legends Nitro Funny Cars and Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown, while the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department will hold a special racing exhibition. Following nitro qualifying on Friday and Saturday, the “Walking Tall” P.T. Cruiser Wheelstander driven by “NitroMike” Kunz will put on a can’t-miss show.

The Nitro Alley Stage is a huge attraction all weekend and is the main entertainment hub in the pits, hosting Nitro School, Total Seal Tech Talk, the NHRA Insider Live, meet and greets, and much more. As always, fans get a pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. Fans can see their favorite teams in action and servicing their hot rods between rounds and get autographs from their favorite NHRA drivers. They can also visit NHRA’s Manufacturers Midway, where sponsors and race vendors create an exciting atmosphere that includes interactive displays, merchandise, food and fun.

Race fans at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that celebrate each of the drivers racing for the prestigious Wally on Sunday and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. The final can’t-miss experience of any NHRA event is the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday after racing concludes, where fans are invited to congratulate the event winners.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying features one round at 4:30 p.m. PT on Friday, March 22, and the final two rounds on Saturday, March 23 at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. The finals of the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge take place at the end of final qualifying in each category. Final eliminations are scheduled for 11 a.m. PT on Sunday, March 24. Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 9:30 p.m. ET on Saturday and 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, leading into eliminations at 7 p.m. ET.

To purchase tickets to the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. Children 12 and under are free in general admission areas with the purchase of an adult ticket. For more information on NHRA, please visit www.NHRA.com.

