Kaden Honeycutt – Fr8 208 Race Recap

Team: No. 45 Georgia Governor's Office of Highway Safety Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Kaden Honeycutt (Willow Park, Texas) | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Start: 25th | Finish: 6th | Owner Point Standings: 13th

Kaden Honeycutt on Saturday’s Race at Atlanta Motor Speedway: “It was a good day,” said Honeycutt. “We were tight from the green flag, and did the best we could with it. I want to thank Phil Gould and everyone on the team for the hard work. I’m looking forward to building off of this performance with my team at Bristol in a few weeks. I think at a place like Bristol this team will shine. Thank you to everyone at the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety/ ‘Protect Your Melon’, Niece, and Chevrolet.”

Race Recap: With no practice on Friday afternoon, Honeycutt’s first laps of the weekend were turned during qualifying. Honeycutt and the No. 45 Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety team ended up with a 25th-place starting position for Saturday afternoon’s race. Honeycutt ran a clean race and gradually worked his way through traffic, making his way into the top-10 by the final stage. Honeycutt would cross the finish line sixth in his first NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series start of the 2024 season.

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2024, Niece Motorsports enters its ninth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as X @NieceMotorsport.