Matt Mills – Fr8 208 Race Recap

Fr8 208 | Atlanta Motor Speedway

Team: No. 42 J.F. Electric/Utilitra Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Matt Mills (New Philadelphia, Ohio) | Crew Chief: Jon Leonard

Start: 21st | Finish: 27th | Driver Point Standings: 30th

Matt Mills on Saturday’s Race at Atlanta Motor Speedway: “We knew our J.F. Electric/Utilitra Chevrolet was fast and am looking forward to Vegas,” said Mills. “Everything was going well. We were trying to have a smart race and that’s what we did in the first two stages. In the final stage we got to lead a few laps. Ultimately, we had to serve a pit road penalty and from there I made a mistake trying to get back to the front when I shouldn’t have pushed for a position.”

Race Recap: With no practice before qualifying Mills and the No. 42 J.F. Electric/Utilitra team turned the first laps of the weekend during qualifying on Friday. With trucks impounded after qualifying, the team opted for a setup that would race well, ending up with a 21st-place starting spot. Mills and team showed speed in the race, battling to the front of the pack by the beginning of the final stage. A pit road penalty late in the race forced the No. 42 to restart at the tail end of the field. Contact with the wall ultimately left the team with a 27th-place finish.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2024, Niece Motorsports enters its ninth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as X @NieceMotorsport.

About J.F. Electric

J.F. Electric is an electrical contractor that provides engineering expertise, backed by construction and installation know-how in a diverse range of service offerings, from utilities and commercial projects, to industrial and telecommunications customers. When having a long family history in an industry, a company not only builds on its knowledge and experience, it takes pride in cultivating a solid understanding of client needs, all the while nurturing strong relationships with its employees. Evolving through five generations of the Fowler family, J.F. Electric has matured into a well-managed and thoughtfully diversified electrical contractor which is poised to continue its growth and expansion into the future.

About Utilitra:

Utilitra is a woman-owned firm specializing in utility and technology solutions with a diverse team of specialized professionals. Utilitra is committed to solving their client’s unique challenges, whether one expert or a team of experts is needed. By adapting to the needs of their respective industries, Utilitra has built a range of services for their utility and technology partners.