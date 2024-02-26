Christopher Bell Teams With TRICON for Las Vegas

2017 Truck Champion Returns to Series for 57th Start

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (February 26, 2024) – TRICON Garage (TRICON) announced today that NASCAR Cup Series driver Christopher Bell will compete for the team at Las Vegas Motor Speedway behind the wheel of the No. 1 Mobil 1 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro.

The Norman, Oklahoma native and fifth-year Cup Series driver has 56 career Truck starts on his résumé, amassing seven victories, 27 top-fives and 42 top-10s with over 1,200 laps led. The longtime Toyota driver is coming off of an outstanding 2023 Cup campaign that saw the 29-year-old capture two victories and make his second consecutive appearance in the Championship 4.

Toyota Racing Development (TRD) partner Mobil 1 will serve as the primary partner for Bell. The iconic brand will adorn two of the five TRICON entries at Las Vegas as, in addition to the No. 1, they will be featured on Taylor Gray’s No. 17 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro. Bell’s entry will feature an alternate colorway than Gray’s previously unveiled design.

“It’s always really fun to compete in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and I’m very excited to race with Mobil 1 under the lights at Las Vegas Motor Speedway,” said Bell. “I really appreciate Toyota, TRD, TRICON and Mobil 1 for the opportunity, I’ve come close to the win at Vegas before in Trucks and would love to make it happen this time.”

The Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 presented by Westgate Resorts from Las Vegas Motor Speedway will be televised live on FOX Sports 1 on Friday, March 1, with radio coverage provided by the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

About TRICON Garage

TRICON Garage is Toyota Racing Development’s flagship NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series organization fielding five full-time Toyota Tundra TRD Pros. Under ownership by former NASCAR driver David Gilliland, businessman Johnny Gray and industry veteran Kevin Ray, TRICON is actively involved in three different industries – racing, fabrication and transportation. The team operates out of three buildings totaling 60,000 square feet in Mooresville, North Carolina.