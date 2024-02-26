Fanttik Partners With Stewart-Haas in NASCAR

Noah Gragson and Cole Custer To Represent Automotive Accessories Brand

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (Feb. 26, 2024) – Fanttik, the trailblazing and award-winning brand in the automotive accessories industry, has partnered with Stewart-Haas Racing, the championship-winning NASCAR team co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart and Haas Automation founder Gene Haas.

The agreement will have Fanttik serve as the primary sponsor for two races – one in the NASCAR Cup Series with driver Noah Gragson and one in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with reigning champion Cole Custer.

Fanttik’s first race comes this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway where Gragson will drive the No. 10 Fanttik Ford Mustang in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race. Fanttik will return as a primary sponsor with Custer and his No. 00 Fanttik Ford Mustang in the May 25 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.

“Fanttik offers an array of high-quality and modern automotive and outdoor equipment that’s perfect for people on the go. Being in NASCAR and partnering with Stewart-Haas Racing allows us to reach an audience that aligns extremely well with our brand, where our motto is ‘Unleash Potential, Challenge Limits,’” said Bo Du, CEO, Fanttik.

“Fanttik products are sophisticated and convenient, allowing customers to venture off the grid and explore with confidence. We have everything from portable car vacuums, solar panels and spray washers to dash cams and tire inflators. If you think you need it, we’ve got it.”

Fanttik will tap into Gragson’s fan following in Las Vegas as the 25-year-old racer is a Las Vegas native who began his career racing Bandoleros as a 13-year-old at the nearby Bullring, a .375-mile oval in the shadows of Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“I’m proud to represent Fanttik in my hometown of Las Vegas,” Gragson said. “They’ve got some really cool products that are perfect for when you’re camping at the track or going off-roading. I think our fans will take notice of our Fanttik Ford Mustang, check out their website, and see a bunch of items where they go, ‘Hey I could really use that.’”

When Fanttik rides with the 26-year-old Custer in May, the company will be represented by a 13-time Xfinity Series race winner who won the series title in 2023.

“When Fanttik joins us at Charlotte, it’s the unofficial start of summer,” Custer said. “It’s a time when folks go on vacation, head outdoors and get away from the office. Fanttik has a bunch of products that make summer road trips to the beach, the mountains, and everywhere in between easy and trouble-free. Our Fanttik Ford Mustang will serve as a loud reminder for our fans to gear up at Fanttik.com for their next adventure.”

Fanttik’s Stewart-Haas debut with Gragson Sunday at Las Vegas can be seen live at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX and heard on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

About Fanttik:

Fanttik is a youthful, dynamic brand dedicated to outdoor, household, sports and automotive products that cater to every need for the perfect adventure. In a short span of time, Fanttik has garnered extreme acclaim from enthusiasts, social media influencers, digital media and consumers. It has earned the internationally revered Red Dot Design Award multiple times, along with the prestigious IF Design Award. Fostering the motto, “We explore, we innovate and we make it happen,” Fanttik has brought trailblazing experiences in the automotive arena to the most diverse audience. For more information, please visit us online at Fanttik.com and on social at Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, Reddit and Quora.

About Stewart-Haas Racing:

Stewart-Haas Racing is the title-winning NASCAR team co-owned by three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart and Gene Haas, founder of Haas Automation – the largest CNC machine tool builder in North America. The Kannapolis, North Carolina-based organization has won two NASCAR Cup Series titles, two NASCAR Xfinity Series championships and 100 NASCAR races, including such crown-jewel events as the Daytona 500, Brickyard 400 and Southern 500. For more information, please visit us online at StewartHaasRacing.com and on social at Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and LinkedIn.