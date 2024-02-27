Faction46 Partners with South Point Casino

Thad Moffitt to Race Casino Colors Friday in Las Vegas

SALISBURY, N.C. (FEBRUARY 27, 2024) — Known as where the racers stay, Faction46 will have South Point Casino ride with NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series rookie Thad Moffitt this Friday at the Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway. The popular casino owned by the Gaughan family has been a staple in the NASCAR community for years and it’s where the majority of teams, media, and industry stakeholders stay while in Las Vegas.

“We are proud to be representing South Point Casino on our truck this weekend,” said Faction46 owner, Lane Moore. “This is such a familiar scheme that has raced in the NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series throughout the years. We are proud to join the family of racers who enjoy South Point Casino while visiting Las Vegas.”

With the new colors, Moffitt is ready to race at his first mile-and-a-half of the season. Moffitt has one previous start at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series in 2022. He is ready to make his return this Friday.

“There are only a few teams who came out of Daytona and Atlanta really happy,” said Moffitt. “We have some work to do, but we’re happy that we’re going to an intermediate track where we won’t be stacked on top of each other. We will still be drafting in Las Vegas, but we won’t be reliant as much on having a push. We can make the difference behind the wheel and with our trucks handling.”

Moffitt knows that the setup is where Faction46 can shine with veteran crew chief Doug George.

“We showed that we had a lot of speed in our trucks at Daytona and Atlanta,” continued Moffitt. “Going into Las Vegas, these intermediate races are where handling, setup and strategy are so important. Having a veteran like Doug lead a new team, we just know that we’re going to come out of the box with a well-prepared hot rod and be ready to race. I’m looking forward to Friday night.”

Faction46 and Moffitt can be seen during the Victoria’s Voice Foundation on Friday night live on FS1 at 9:00 p.m. ET.

