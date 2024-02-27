Nor-Cal Equipment Rentals Renews Sponsorship with Spencer Boyd

Mooresville, NC (February 27, 2024) – NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Spencer Boyd announced today that Nor-Cal Equipment Rentals has renewed their sponsorship for 2024 which will include a primary paint scheme at the Las Vegas race. Nor-Cal Equipment Rentals will be recognized as an anchor partner in Freedom Racing Enterprises first year of full-time competition.

“Nor-Cal (Equipment Rentals) does things differently in their industry which contributes to their success,” boasts Boyd of his partner. “Their creativity and out of the box thinking is amazing. I’m honored to be able to call them a partner.”

The Sacramento, CA based company is virally known for their online videos highlighting their equipment that include inspiration from Star Wars and even Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. Nor-Cal Equipment services all of Northern California and also parts of Nevada and Oregon.

The President of Nor-Cal Equipment Rentals, Tom Butts spoke of the partnership with Boyd, “I love how involved Spencer and his team allow me to be. I wanted the branding to be a nod to Dale Sr. so they got the paint scheme, fire suit, crew uniforms, and helmet all paying homage to NASCAR’s perennial most popular driver.”

Nor-Cal Equipment Rentals was established in 2004 and has been responsible for providing outstanding service and equipment ever since. Their specialty is in contractor and homeowner equipment rentals and sales. Customers value their commitment to providing the absolute best in customer service and reliable equipment, using brands you know and trust.

The driver of the Nor-Cal Equipment Rentals Chevrolet Silverado spoke further, “Las Vegas Motor Speedway and the entire city of Las Vegas always welcomes NASCAR with open arms. Not only do our fans come from all over the west coast to this race but they come from all over the world. It’s a unique track in that regard. The team over at Nor-Cal Equipment Rentals deserves the world-wide attention this race brings so our Freedom Racing Enterprises crew will bring a truck worthy of the Vegas stage.”

The Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 presented by Westgate Resorts on March 1,2024 will air live on FS1 at 9pm ET. The race can also be heard on MRN Radio.