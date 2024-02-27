Kaulig Racing Weekly Preview | Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Race Details

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, March 3 at 3:30PM EST

FOX | PRN | SiriusXM

Team Notes

Kaulig Racing has made eight NCS starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and has earned two top 10s and led 16 laps.

So far in the 2024 NCS season, the team has earned one top 10 and three top-20 finishes.

The team led nine laps in the season-opener at Daytona International Speedway.

DEREK KRAUS

”I’m really excited to make my first Cup Series start with Kaulig Racing, the team that I also made my Xfinity Series debut with! I’m thankful to Matt Kaulig and Chris Rice for believing in me, as well as Western States Flooring, a partner that has supported me throughout my career. I can’t wait to get to work with Travis Mack’s group and see what we can do in Las Vegas.” – Derek Kraus on Las Vegas Motor Speedway

No. 16 Western States Flooring Camaro ZL1

Derek Kraus will make his NCS debut this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Kraus has made eight NXS starts with Kaulig Racing, and has earned three top-10 finishes and 21-laps led.

DANIEL HEMRIC

”I’ve said for many years that Las Vegas feels like a second home now. It’s really special to have South Point Hotel Casino and Spa back on the Cup car after a five-year hiatus in the series. They have done so much for me in my career since 2017, so returning to the top level of racing with them feels like having family at the racetrack. Las Vegas is a track that has always been a good one for me. I think this No. 31 team is excited for our first, true mile-and-a-half event to show the work that we’ve put in throughout the off-season. I’m looking forward to seeing where we shake out once we unload and hopefully having a solid weekend.” – Daniel Hemric on Las Vegas Motor Speedway

No. 31 South Point Camaro ZL1

Daniel Hemric has made three NCS starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, earning a top 20 and three top-25 finishes.

Hemric has made 11 NXS starts at Las Vegas, and has earned a runner-up finish, four top five and eight top-10 finishes.

So far in the 2024 NCS season, Hemric has finished in the top 20 on the lead lap at every race.

Race Details

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The LiUNA!

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, March 2 at 5:00PM EST

FS1 | PRN | SiriusXM

Team Notes

Kaulig Racing has made 30 NXS starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and earned one win with AJ Allmendinger in 2021.

Kaulig Racing has led 274 laps, earned three pole awards, six top five, 21 top-10 finishes and has an average finish of 10.6.

JOSH WILLIAMS

“Las Vegas is a really fun mile-and-a-half track. It’s super smooth on one end and really rough on the other. The racing really fans out. You can run multiple grooves there and make some good passes. I’ve run well there in years past, and so has Kaulig Racing, so I’m looking forward to getting there this weekend.” – Josh Williams on Las Vegas Motor Speedway

No. 11 Alloy Employer Services Chevrolet Camaro

Williams has made 11 NXS starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

His best finish at the track is 13th.

AJ ALLMENDINGER

“Las Vegas has been a really good racetrack for us at Kaulig Racing. We were able to win the race in 2021 and sit on the poles in 2022. Chandler [Smith] was really fast there last year in the No. 16 and sat on the pole. It’s probably one of our better mile-and-a-half tracks and we’ve worked hard over the off season to get more speed at places like this. It’s one of the tracks early in the season that I am looking forward to most to see where we are.” – AJ Allmendinger on Las Vegas Motor Speedway

No. 16 Action Industries Chevrolet Camaro

AJ Allmendinger has made four NXS starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Allmendinger has led 103 laps, earned one win, two pole awards and three top-10 finishes.

So far in the 2024 NXS season, Allmendinger has led 11 laps and earned one top-10 finish.

SHANE van GISBERGEN

“I’m looking forward to getting to Las Vegas and back behind the wheel of our Focused Health Chevrolet. Atlanta was wild but coming home in third and with a straight car was an awesome feeling. We get about 20 min of practice on Friday in Las Vegas, so it will be good to learn and get a feel for the track before the race on Saturday. I appreciate Focused Health coming on board with us this weekend and hopefully we can get another good finish for them on Saturday afternoon.” – Shane van Gisbergen on Las Vegas Motor Speedway

No. 97 Focused Health Chevrolet Camaro

Shane van Gisbergen will make his first-career NXS start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend.

With his third-place finish in Atlanta, Van Gisbergen was the highest finishing Sunoco Racing rookie for the second week in a row.

Van Gisbergen currently sits ninth in the driver standings, just four points back of eighth heading into the weekend.

About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and has won back-to-back regular-season championships. Before becoming a full-time NCS team, Kaulig Racing made multiple starts in the 2021 NCS season and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The team expanded to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and added a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. In 2024, the team will once again field two, full-time entries in the NCS and continue to field three, full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.