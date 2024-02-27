TICKETS ON SALE FOR FAMED 59TH ANNUAL IN-N-OUT BURGER NHRA FINALS IN POMONA

POMONA, Calif. (Feb. 26, 2024) – Tickets are now on sale for the 59th annual In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals, as world champions will be crowned in dramatic fashion at legendary In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip on Nov. 14-17 in Pomona, Calif.

Last year, the championship drama came down to the final pass of the season in Top Fuel in one of the most thrilling endings in NHRA Finals history, and fans can expect another spectacular finish in 2024 to close out the year in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series.

It’s a race loaded with historic and legacy-making runs over nearly six decades, including the finale in 2023 when Doug Kalitta knocked off Leah Pruett in a winner-take-all final round in Top Fuel, handing Kalitta his elusive first championship. It was a magical moment to close out the season and with an incredible atmosphere always apparent in Pomona, this year’s race will be loaded with intense action and championship celebrations.

For fans that want the ultimate experience at the In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals, the Top Eliminator Club offers the best seats in the house, a premium experience and a number of exclusive benefits at one of the biggest races of the season.

“Last year’s In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals was one of the best races in the event’s history and for it to come down to the wire on the final pass of the season shows this is an event no drag racing fan should miss,” said NHRA Vice President of Track Management & Operations, Kasey Coler. “In-N-Out Burger has helped create a special atmosphere in Pomona and you can just feel the incredible energy and excitement all weekend long. We saw an exhilarating finish last season and it’s going to be another epic celebration for our fans and race fans this year in Pomona.”

Kalitta (Top Fuel), Chad Green (Funny Car), Aaron Stanfield (Pro Stock), and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) won last year’s event, while Kalitta (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) all clinched world titles in Pomona. The race will again be broadcast on FS1 to close the season in style.

Kalitta’s championship triumph was a marvelous moment, while Hagan’s fourth world championship came down to the final day as well. His championship was also the first for Tony Stewart Racing, while Enders, the winningest female in motorsports, claimed her sixth world title and fourth in the past five years. Herrera’s record-breaking season was capped off with one more dominant performance in Pomona, as all four drivers will look to end the season in similar fashion in 2024.

Kalitta also earned his seventh victory at the facility, which is the most for any Top Fuel driver in NHRA history. Nobody can top John Force’s 16 Funny Car wins in Pomona, though Green enjoyed a tremendous first to close out last year by picking up his first career NHRA Funny Car win in Pomona.

In Pro Stock, Stanfield won for the second time in Pomona last year, while Greg Anderson has 14 career victories at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip. Enders’ sixth championship put her in elite territory, too, tying her with Warren Johnson for the second most in Pro Stock history. Herrera, meanwhile, was dominant in Pomona, finishing off a year that includes a Pro Stock Motorcycle-record 11 wins and 14 No. 1 qualifiers. Current standout Matt Smith’s five wins are tied for the most in PSM history at the legendary facility.

Action at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip will include a pair of qualifying runs on both Friday and Saturday, leading into eliminations, where history will be made and champions will be crowned, with fans getting unparalleled access to see it all go down to end the 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season.

To purchase tickets to the 59th annual In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. All children 12 and under will be admitted free in the general admission area with a paid adult. Included in the premium experience by purchasing Top Eliminator Club tickets is a members-only hospitality center, complimentary food and beverages, members-only souvenir store, exclusive drivers appearances, a gift bag, a premium view of the staging lanes and much more.

For more information about NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com.

