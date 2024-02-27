Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Announces Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America Driver Lineup for 2024

(Indianapolis, Ind.) February 27, 2024 — Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti (WTRAndretti) is proud to announce its return to the Lamborghini Super Trofeo (LST) grid with four LST Huracán entries, driven by a stable of seven drivers, over three classes that comprise the 2024 North America Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo championship season. Stalwart series supporter for over 10 years, Lamborghini Palm Beach will once again act as dealer support for the WTRAndretti stable. WTRAndretti will announce the drivers for their fourth entry in the coming weeks.

Reigning PRO class champion Danny Formal returns to the cockpit of the No. 1 WTRAndretti Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo for his fourth year, and in 2024, will share the cockpit duties with 2023 WTRAndretti teammate, Ryan Norman. In his run to the 2023 PRO championship, Formal and co-driver Kyle Marcelli, captured a record-setting ten wins, nine poles and 12 podiums. This season, Formal, alongside Marcelli, will also compete in the No. 45 DEX Imaging Lamborghini GT3 EVO2 in the GTD category of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Ryan Norman is looking forward to climbing into the cockpit of the No. 1 WTRAndretti Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo with Formal and hopes to capitalize on his own and the team’s PRO success in recent years. In 2023, Norman continually nipped at the heels of the No. 1 entry and his consistency earned him Vice Champion of the PRO Class title as well as two wins, three poles and ten podium finishes. Norman and Formal look to continue the team’s momentum and bring home the Championship for the third year in a row.

In the PRO|AM class, Nate Stacy and Nick Persing will once again team up in the No. 8 WTRAndretti Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo. In 2023, Stacy juggled the responsibilities of the cockpit solo, switching back and forth from the PRO class to the PRO|AM class as Persing, who was locking down his own 2023 Radical Pro 1500 Championship title, had two race weekend conflicts. Despite the shuffle, the duo made their mark with two wins, two poles and five podiums in the PRO|AM class while Stacy secured a PRO class podium on his own.

In 2024, Doyle steps up to the AM class in the series in his No. 10 DEX Imaging LST as well as will expand his sportscar racing resume as the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup co-driver in the No. 45 DEX Imaging Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship series. In his rookie debut last season in the LB Cup Class of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America series, Graham Doyle exemplified the true essence of the WTRAndretti Driver Development program. The 18-year-old was able to contend for podiums straight out of the box and went on to win four races, four poles and eight podiums on his way to become the 2023 Vice Champion in the LB Cup category. Doyle also received 2023 World Finals accolades with a LB Cup race win at Vallelunga.

The WTRAndretti stable kicks off the start of the 2024 Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America season at Sebring International Raceway, March 14-15, 2024. The schedule continues onto WeatherTech Laguna Seca on May 11-12, Watkins Glen International on June 21-22, Circuit of the Americas on August 31 – September 1, and Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course on September 20-22. To cap off the Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo North America championship season, the field will head to Jerez, Spain, November 21 – 24, for the final round of North America competition and the World Finals.

Ryan Norman, No. 1 WTRAndretti LST (PRO): “I’m very excited to be returning with WTRAndretti in the 2024 LST championship. The team has become like a family to me, and we have grown together so much over the course of last season. I think the driver combo of Danny Formal and I will be very strong as well. We really pushed each other throughout the 2023 season, and it definitely made me a better driver. I’m confident we have all the tools needed to make a run at the championship and I can’t wait to get started at Sebring.”

Danny Formal, No. 1 WTRAndretti LST (PRO): “I’m super excited to get going, it’s my fourth season with the team. We have two PRO Championships together with Kyle (Marcelli) and it is super exciting to get going in the 2024 Lamborghini Super Trofeo season now with Ryan Norman – he was a huge star last year. He’s the only driver that took two wins away from Kyle and me, so I’m super excited to share the car with him hopefully get another championship for the team and get that elusive win that’s haunted me in the 2024 Lamborghini Super Trofeo World Finals. I’ll miss working with Kyle in Super Trofeo. It’s been a ride and we’ve learned so much from each other, been a role model that I follow and become a brother and a part of my family. Super excited to be with back with everyone in the Super Trofeo paddock and excited to help out the drivers. Super excited to see what Graham Doyle can do in a second season. Nick (Persing), Nate (Stacy) in their second season with the team are very excited and motivated.”

Nate Stacy, No. 8 WTRAndretti LST (PRO|AM): “I’m super excited to be back at WTRAndretti for the 2024 season with Nick Persing as my co driver. Being a part of this program is just amazing, with all their success they’ve had it’s a proven team that has what it takes to be successful. As for my expectations this season, I want to focus on consistency and being at the front every time I’m behind the wheel of the car. I can’t wait to get back after it now that I have my first season behind me, and I know what to work on and improve instead of jumping in and learning everything all at once. Thank you again to Travis and everyone at WTRAndretti for this opportunity and I plan on giving it my all to the make the most of it!”

Nick Persing, No. 8 WTRAndretti LST (PRO|AM): “I am extremely excited to be a part of the WTRAndretti Super Trofeo stable for the 2024 season. This will be my first full year with the team, and I can’t wait to see what we can do when given the opportunity to race for the championship. It was an honor to race with WTRAndretti in the first place and an even bigger honor to be welcomed back for a full season. I think the realistic goal for the season is to be consistently within the top three and fight for podiums and wins as well. The No. 1 car will be extremely hard to beat due to their high levels of talent and experience, but we will do our very best to capitalize on days where they don’t have pace or may have been unlucky. I see a lot of WTRAndretti 1-2’s in the future for this year.”

Graham Doyle, No. 10 DEX Imaging WTRAndretti LST (AM): “Being a part of this team for my second season of Super Trofeo is something truly special for me. Joining Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti last year, I immediately became a part of the family, not only becoming a part of a truly amazing team but becoming a member of a growing family with a devoted team dedicated to the growth and success of their drivers. In my first season I was able to grow and develop as a driver earning my first win and fighting for a championship. Going into my second season as a part of the AM class, I hope to continue to grow as a driver and contend for wins in my second season.”

ABOUT WTRANDRETTI’S DRIVER DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM

Based in Indianapolis, Indiana, Wayne Taylor Racing, now with Andretti Global (#WTRAndretti), is a leader in sportscar racing, recognized worldwide for fielding championship winning racing efforts since 2007. WTRAndretti has run a stable of championship winning cars and drivers in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America series for over half a decade, forming the basis of its Driver Development Program. Since its inception in 2015, the team has clinched eight North American PRO Driver, Team and Dealer Championship titles, fielded the first woman World Finals race winner and became the overall 2017 Champions at the World Finals in Imola, Italy. In addition to its Lamborghini Super Trofeo stable, WTRAndretti fields a two-car GTP program with it Championship winning No 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06 and No. 40 DEX Imaging Acura ARX-06 effort as well as GTD program with the No. 45 DEX Imaging Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo2.

For more information on WTRAndretti’s Driver Development Program and how to get involved, contact Travis Houge at info@waynetaylorracing.com.