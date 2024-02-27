Optimistic Outlook for Vixen Motorcycle and LTK After Setbacks at Sebring Trans Am Weekend

Sebring, FLORIDA – February 27, 2024 – It was a bright weekend heading into the Sebring Trans Am SpeedTour for Vixen Motorcycle and LTK as driver Tom Sheehan was mentally and physically prepared for the high octane start of 2024 competition. It was Round 1 of the CUBE 3 Architecture TA2 Series presented by Pirelli with 38 roaring machines taking the green flag on Saturday.

The official practice session at Sebring International Raceway saw promising pace for the No. 97 Vixen Motorcycle LTK Mustang. The Mike Cope team were making strides with excellent teamwork in the ready for qualifications.

“We went out for qualifying and that was a mess. A car behind us on the grid speared me,” says Tom Sheehan. “To blast through the grid order while we were scuffing our tires just out of the pits, it was unforgivable. I don’t accept being a victim very well. We suffered heavy damage. The car had a bent wheel and suspension, pretty disappointing.”

Sheehan and Vixen Motorcycle LTK Mustang were P25 on Saturday’s CUBE 3 Architecture TA2 feature race grid at Sebring International Raceway. The Mike Cope crew put in a proud effort to get the car ready for 100-miles of combat.

Catching up with Tom after the event, his comments on the circumstances that unfolded in the race:

“Initially, the 97 fired off pretty good, we drove back up to our pace in the grid. The car just had a mechanical failure that ended up being terminal for our ’24 debut. It’s not the way we wanted to start our season.”

The MAVTV on-board broadcast video from Tom’s car was evident of the challenges that were untimely for him and the team. Tom added, “It’s not the way you want to make it on the broadcast, disappointing outcome for the team, tough day.”

“The highlight actually was a young fan who wanted a picture with me. I was just lamenting my bad fortune, standing behind my crippled car out the race, when he changed the vibe from “all was lost” to “I am blessed” and that was pretty cool. The young man had so many car pics on his phone, he didn’t have and memory space for the new selfie we were posing for. So he was scrolling through his day at the track looking for a memory he wanted to delete, I told him it was a tough decision. I was completely relieved of my disappointment and enjoyed the moment. It was great. His mom finally saved us both and got the picture. I will remember that moment, and I will forget the rest of the day.”

Follow Tom's social media channels via his Facebook page, Damon Racing, Instagram account (@TomSheehanTA97), and X account (@TomTA2_97).

