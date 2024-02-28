PATRICK EMERLING PARTNERS WITH FIRST RESPONDER COMPANIES AT LAS VEGAS

MOORESVILLE, NC, February 28, 2024 – NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Patrick Emerling announced today his partnership with three companies aimed at supporting first responders when he hits the track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend: Frontline Optics, American Fire Brigade and Williams Key.

Frontline Optics is a retired firefighter-owned sunglasses brand based out of San Diego. They manufacture durable, affordable sunglasses for first responders and supporters of the first responder community. A portion of each sale is donated to the First Responders Children’s Foundation, which provides assistance to the children and families of first responders killed or injured in the line of duty. Order your “Sunglasses Designed with the Frontline in Mind” at https://frontline-optics.com/ and follow Frontline Optics on Instagram (@frontlineoptics) or Facebook (@frontlineopticseyewear).

“We are excited for the opportunity to sponsor Patrick and the SS-GreenLight Racing team on a national stage and hope to raise some awareness for our brand and the mission behind our products to the NASCAR community,” said Frontline Optics founder Mike Ettenberg.

American Fire Brigade was created by an American Navy Veteran and current firefighter to entertain the fire front and share the humor that embodies all first responders. The brand sells real deal off-duty fire slayer apparel for all, even those who “almost” signed up for the job. Apparel that tells a story, even if it’s bull. Get your “Smart Ass Fire Apparel” at https://americanfirebrigade.com/ and follow them on Instagram (@americanfirebrigade).

The Williams Key is an emergency entry tool that was developed by a firefighter in Los Angeles to gain quick access to doors on the scene of emergency calls. It’s fast, efficient and causes no damage. It works well on gates with anti-vandal plates, elevator control rooms, commercial utility doors, and many other outward swinging metal and wood doors. There is also a heavy-duty shove-knife built in to allow for the piercing of wood trim on the frame of a residential inward swinging door. Learn more at https://williamskey.com and https://www.facebook.com/thewilliamskey.

“Williams Key, Inc is grateful to be a part of supporting Patrick’s team and the NASCAR vision of uncompromising American spirit,” said creator and founder Trevor Williams.

“First responders are a special breed. They sacrifice a lot to keep our communities safe no matter the risk, yet they manage to keep a sense of humor and humility,” said Emerling. “I am proud to partner with Frontline Optics, American Fire Brigade and Williams Key. I can’t wait to have them out to the track!”

Additionally, Emerling will welcome back season-long partners Southern Tier Security (https://www.southerntiersecurity.net/), a watch patrol company based in Olean, NY, and SimForge (https://simforge.in/), which sells sim racing equipment and accessories.

Emerling finished 17th in the United Rentals 300 race at Daytona International Speedway on February 19 after several lengthy rain delays. Handling issues contributed to a frustrating 33rd place finish in the RAPTOR King of Tough 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on February 24. Emerling is hopeful that Lady Luck will be on his side in Las Vegas.

In addition to his duties with SS-GreenLight, Emerling will be competing full-time in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour with car owner Rich Gautreau. He finished fourth in the Tour’s season opener at New Smyrna Speedway on February 10.

The green flag drops for the The LiUNA! at 5:00 p.m. EST on Saturday, March 2. You can watch the race on FS1 or listen live on PRN or SiriusXM.

For more information on Patrick Emerling, visit https://www.patrickemerlingracing.com/ or follow him on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/PatrickEmerling07), X (https://twitter.com/PatrickEmerling) or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/patrickemerling/).