AM Racing | Hailie Deegan Las Vegas Motor Speedway Xfinity Preview

AM Racing | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway | The LiUNA NASCAR Xfinity Series Race

Fast Facts

No. 15 AM Racing Team:

Driver: Hailie Deegan

Primary Partner(s): AirBox

Manufacturer: Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Joe Williams Jr.

Spotter: Michael Fisher

Chassis Intel: AMR Chassis No. X-006

Engine: Roush-Yates Engines

Notes of Interest:

Sophomore Journey: On the heels of a successful rookie campaign in the NASCAR Xfinity Series last season with driver Brett Moffitt, AM Racing will embark on its sophomore journey in 2024 with driver Hailie Deegan for the entire 33-race tour, continuing with Saturday afternoon’s The LiUNA NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway.

The Statesville, N.C.-based team plans to expand its footprint in the NASCAR Xfinity Series to also run two cars throughout the season with its No. 25 AM Racing entry.

Future Focused: Last October, AM Racing announced that Hailie Deegan joined the family-owned operation to pilot the team’s No. 15 Ford Mustang in a multiyear agreement.

Deegan, a native of Temecula, Calif. has been a staple in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series for the past three seasons but will embrace her rookie season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series as part of the Ford Performance program.

Deegan grew up racing off-road and on dirt but transitioned to competing on asphalt in 2016 to pursue a career in stock car racing. She began that transition in 2018 in the ARCA Menards Series West (previously NASCAR K&N Pro Series West), She became the first female driver to have won races in the West Series, doing so in the 2018 and 2019 seasons, respectively.

Deegan, 21, arrives on the scene at AM Racing after a stint in 2023 driving for ThorSport Racing.

Giving You Piece of Air: For the second time in 2024, AirBox will serve as the primary marketing partner of Deegan’s No. 15 Ford Mustang in Saturday’s The LiUNA NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway.

In 2017, AirBox was established to focus on building the world’s best air purifiers for indoor occupied spaces. This coincided with people starting to wake up to issues with indoor air quality. With new challenges to air cleanliness, such as COVID-19 and wildfire smoke, people are looking for effective and proven solutions to ensure they receive cleaner air, at last.

Their history in delivering clean air systems gives them an expertise that is unmatched. AirBox uses some of the most effective air filtration technologies that exist with Certified HEPA and Advanced Molecular Adsorption and manufactures products that meet the stringent new ventilation standard, ASHRAE Standard 241.

Today, AirBox filtration systems are used across the country, purifying the air and capturing harmful irritants to create healthier, safer spaces. They’ve become the trusted choice for hospitals, educational centers, offices, warehouses, construction zones, public assembly, sports facilities, and more.

They’re proud to build all products to the highest standards in the USA at their North Carolina production facility. Every day, AirBox is working hard to give the American people the safer learning, working, and living environments they deserve—helping people breathe easy and live better.

Hailie Deegan NASCAR Xfinity Las Vegas Motor Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s The LiUNA NASCAR Xfinity Series Race will mark Deegan’s second Xfinity start at the 1.5-mile speedway.

In her NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Las Vegas, Deegan finished a track-best 13th after starting 20th in the 2022 edition of the Alsco Uniforms 302 for SS-GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt.

Deegan also has four NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Her track-best result occurred during the 2021 Bucked Up 200 when she steered to a 28th-place finish after starting 30th for David Gilliland Racing (now TRICON Garage).

Hailie Deegan NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats: In three NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, Deegan has a career-best 13th-place finish after starting 20th for SS-GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway in October 2022.

In addition to three Xfinity Series starts, she has achieved 70 ARCA Menards Series starts, including three wins and 69 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts to her credit.

AM Minute: It was a quiet weekend for the Statesville, N.C.-based team.

The ARCA Menards Series team is gearing up to join AM Racing’s Xfinity Series team for next Friday night’s General Tire 150 on March 8, 2024.

Thanks For Your Support: With the start of the 2024 season just underway, AM Racing and Hailie Deegan would like to thank their associate marketing partners for their support: Flying Circle, Klutch Vodka, Mechanix Wear, Monster Energy Drink, Mobil 1, Viva Tequila Seltzer and WIX Filters.

Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway | RAPTOR King of Tough 250 Race Recap: The second race of the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series kicked off without a hitch on Saturday, Feb. 24.

After a strong 19th place qualifying effort aboard her No. 15 AirBox Ford Mustang, Deegan hovered inside the top-20 for a majority of the race and appeared headed towards her first career top-10 NASCAR Xfinity Series finish, but her Ford Mustang ran out of fuel in the closing laps – leaving the team with a frustrating 27th place finish.

From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Joe Williams Jr. is Hailie Deegan’s crew chief.

He will be crew chief for his 134th NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday and his ninth race at the southeastern Nevada race track.

In his previous 133 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected one win (Auto Club Speedway | February 2022), eight top-five and 30 top-10 finishes.

Follow on Social Media: For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing), or follow them on Instagram and X | Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.

For more on Hailie Deegan, please visit hailiedeegan.com, like her Facebook page (HailieDeegan4), or follow her on Instagram (@hailiedeegan), YouTube and X | Twitter (@hailiedeegan).

Hailie Deegan Quoteboard:

On Las Vegas Motor Speedway: “I am really upbeat about returning to Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. I had a really good showing in my NASCAR Xfinity Series debut in 2022 and I’m confident that my AM Racing team is going to bring me a fast No. 15 AirBox Ford Mustang that is going to give me an opportunity to match or better that finish.

“It’s been a little bit of a rocky start to the season, so I am hoping we can go to Las Vegas this weekend and turn things around on the West Coast.”

Race Information:

The LiUNA NASCAR Xfinity Series Race (200 laps | 300 miles) is the third of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2024 schedule. A twenty-minute practice is slated for Fri., March 1, beginning at 3:35 p.m. Qualifying will immediately follow, beginning at 4:05 p.m. The field will take the green flag on Saturday, March 2, shortly after 2:00 p.m. (5:00 p.m. ET), with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Performance Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (PT).

About AM Racing:

AM Racing is a multi-tiered, multi-faceted Motorsports program headquartered in Statesville, N.C.

Established in December 2015, AM Racing is prided on faith, honesty and intelligent performance.

The family-owned team will compete in the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and various Dirt Modified events in its eighth year of competition.

﻿The team has named Hailie Deegan, Christian Rose, and Austin Wayne Self as their primary drivers for the 2024 Xfinity, ARCA Menards Series, and Dirt Modified seasons, respectively.