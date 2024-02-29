Country Music Stars Warren Zeiders, Neal McCoy To Rock NASCAR All-Star Race Weekend At North Wilkesboro Speedway

Platinum-selling recording artist Warren Zeiders will perform a concert prior to the NASCAR All-Star Race on Sunday, May 19 at North Wilkesboro Speedway

As part of All-Star Friday presented by Raymer Oil, Grammy Award-nominated country music star Neal McCoy will perform for fans on May 17, following the NASCAR Pit Crew Challenge presented by Mechanix Wear

Both concerts are free for All-Star Race ticket holders; Fans can buy tickets to NASCAR All-Star Race weekend by visiting www.NorthWilkesboroSpeedway.com

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (Feb. 29, 2024) – Race fans attending the NASCAR All-Star Race weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway are in for a double dose of spectacular concert excitement. Platinum-selling country music stars Warren Zeiders and Neal McCoy are set to light up the North Wilkesboro night, with Zeiders performing prior to the NASCAR All-Star Race on Sunday, May 19, and McCoy rocking the stage on May 17 during All-Star Friday presented by Raymer Oil.

Zeiders, one of country music’s most acclaimed rising stars, enters All-Star Weekend riding a wave of momentum. His breakthrough hit “Pretty Little Poison” reached the No. 1 status on Mediabase’s Country Chart and Billboard’s Country Airplay Chart this week, further cementing his place as Nashville’s newest headliner. As the title track of Zeiders’ debut album, “Pretty Little Poison” has earned 300 million-plus global streams, earned RIAA Platinum Certification and debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, where it currently sits in the Top 25.

2023 was a banner year for Zeiders, who released his debut album Pretty Little Poison in August. Zeiders capped the year at No. 1 on Billboard’s Emerging Artist Chart (week of Dec. 2) and currently boasts 1.9 billion-plus career streams. His Pretty Little Poison Fall 2023 tour saw 54 sold-out dates, including a sell-out at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. This month, he shared his Pretty Little Poison (Deluxe) album, released his latest single “Heartbreaker” and kicked off his completely sold-out Pretty Little Poison 2024 North American Headlining Tour. Plus, last week Zeiders announced he will join Jelly Roll as direct support for his entire 38-date The Beautifully Broken Tour, which kicks off on Aug. 27.

Pairing perfectly with Zeiders’ new-school flair is McCoy’s classic country sound, perfected over a career spanning four decades. Along with a Grammy Award nomination in 1998 and nine top-10 singles, McCoy has produced a pair of chart-topping hits: “No Doubt About It,” and “Wink,” from his 1993 album, “No Doubt About It.”

Said McCoy of the opportunity to perform on All-Star Race weekend: “I’m honored to play for all of the NASCAR fans during All-Star Race weekend at the historic North Wilkesboro race track, and I hope your favorite driver wins!”

Both concerts are free for all fans with tickets – adding even more value to the unrivaled excitement that surrounds All-Star Race weekend and NASCAR’s return to North Wilkesboro’s iconic, five-eighths-mile oval.

Three-day All-Star Weekend ticket packages include access to all practice and qualifying sessions: the NASCAR Pit Crew Challenge presented by Mechanix Wear during All-Star Friday presented by Raymer Oil on May 17; a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race along and All-Star Heat races on May 18 and the NASCAR All-Star Open and All-Star Race on May 19. Fans who lock in a five-day ticket package – including the May 14-15 CARS Tour races – by April 1 will receive a free, 1/24-scale Dale Earnhardt Jr. zMAX No. 3 diecast car.

ABOUT WARREN ZEIDERS:

Warren Zeiders was just 22 years old when he signed his first recording contract with Warner Records. After a series of live covers, “Ride The Lightning” caught fire and ignited a community of true believers before he’d ever toured or played outside his hometown of Hershey, PA. Zeiders’ distinctive, high energy country music is powered by a steady supply of youthful grit, honesty, muscle, and then, there’s that voice; a world-weary, lived-in, honeyed growl that belie his young years. Recently relocated to Nashville—the now 24-year-old singer/songwriter delivers outlaw sermons in his unmistakable authenticity. After his original solo acoustic version of “Ride The Lightning” became an instant hit, Zeiders released a string of rockin’ but heartfelt tracks on his own 717 Tapes platform that led People Magazine to surmise, “Warren Zeiders is a wild horse who sings about the truth.”

Following a pair of well-received EPs, Zeiders hit the road for this first-ever tour with all dates selling out in under 72 hours. To date, Warren Zeiders has amassed over 1.4 billion global TikTok views, in excess of 870 million audio streams and well over 39 million video plays on the heels of his recently released debut album 717 Tapes: The Album this past September. Zeiders released his first new tracks of 2023 — “West Texas Weather,” and “Pretty Little Poison” — and performed his first show outside the US in Queensland, Australia at CMC Rocks QLD. Zeiders and his band have just begun a year of non-stop touring including stops at Stagecoach Festival 2023, celebrating his 100th show to date, and Nashville’s CMA Festival, among others.

ABOUT NEAL MCCOY:

Neal McCoy has released fifteen studio albums. In 1993, Neal McCoy broke through with the back-to-back number 1 singles No Doubt About It and Wink from his platinum-certified album No Doubt About It. His commercial success continued into the late 1990s with two more platinum albums and a gold album, as well as six more Top Ten hits. A seventh Top Ten hit, Billy’s Got His Beer Goggles On, came in 2005 from his self-released That’s Life.

A new studio album, XII, arrived in 2012 Co Produced by Blake Shelton & Miranda Lambert. In 2013 he released Pride: A Tribute to Charley Pride, Neal’s longtime friend and mentor. 2015 brought the Big Band Standards CD You Don’t Know Me, while 2017 brought Neal McCoy’s Favorite Hits.

Neal has been on 17 USO Tours around the world and continues to say it’s one of the achievements he’s most proud of. He is also the recipient of multiple Humanitarian awards from The Academy of Country Music, The Country Radio Broadcasters and The Masonic Grand Lodge. In 2016 Neal again made a move to continue his patriotic values by reciting the Pledge of Allegiance “Live” on his Facebook page every morning. He’s reached millions of viewers all over the country and around the world. Neal still maintains a very busy touring schedule all through the year. Make sure to catch a show when he’s near because as Neal says, “No two shows are the same!” Neal also supports his own charity organization: East Texas Angel Network, which is committed to the enhancement of the lives of children of East Texas who are living with terminal or life-threatening diseases. He hosts a yearly golf tournament, auction/dinner & concert over two days in the Fall.

The foundation has been going strong since 1995 and to date has raised more than 12 million dollars for approximately 500 East Texas families.

TICKETS AND MORE INFO:

Fans can purchase weekend packages by visiting www.NorthWilkesboroSpeedway.com and obtain the latest news and information surrounding NASCAR All-Star Race week by following along on X, Instagram, and Facebook.