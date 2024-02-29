Layne Riggs Heads West to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway Competition Notes

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (February 29, 2024) – The yellow submarine is back on track at the Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway this weekend. Layne Riggs and the No. 38 team have had a rocky start to the season after being collected in back-to-back accidents at both the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway and the Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway.

While Riggs will be making his Vegas Truck Series debut, he returns to the 1.5-mile oval after finishing 10th-place in last year’s October Xfinity Series race with Kaulig Racing.

﻿It’s a one day show for the Love’s RV Stops team. Track activity will begin Friday, March 1st with practice and qualifying at 4:30 p.m. ET. The 200-mile event will take place Friday evening at 9:00 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the action live on FS1. Fans can also listen in from the Motor Racing Network and Sirius XM.

No. 38 Love’s RV Stops Ford F-150:

DRIVER LAYNE RIGGS:

“It’s been a tough couple of weeks, but I’m feeling pretty confident going into Vegas. This is the first true race where the outcome isn’t just a gamble like Daytona and Atlanta. You have to be more technical at the mile and a halfs. Dylan (Cappello) and the team have been hard at work all week making sure we have a fast Love’s RV Stops Ford F-150, I just have to go out there and execute.”

CREW CHIEF DYLAN CAPPELLO:

“We’re ready for Vegas. Like Layne (Riggs) said, it’s been a rocky start to the season but I’m going into Vegas like it’s the first race. While the results from Daytona and Atlanta were not what we wanted, Layne and I learned a lot about each other and how we operate. Our time is coming, we just have to execute.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.