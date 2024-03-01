Young’s Motorsports Las Vegas Motor Speedway Truck | Xfinity Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series

Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway | Victoria’s Voice 200

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Mason Massey

Primary Partner(s): Anderson Power Services | BRUNT Workwear

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Joe Lax

2024 Driver Points Position: 24th

2024 Owner Points Position: 27th

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Welcome To The Team: Earlier this month, Young’s Motorsports announced that Mason Massey will compete full-time in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series this season aboard the team’s flagship, No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST.

Massey arrives on the scene at Young’s Motorsports after running a limited NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule last season for SS-GreenLight Racing, including a top-10 performance at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

The Douglasville, Ga. native started his 2023 Truck Series season with Reaume Brothers Racing and competed in seven races with a season-high 11th place finish at Texas Motor Speedway, but later shifted his presence to Xfinity for five races throughout the 33-race season.

About Mason: Massey has over 20 years of experience behind the wheel, launching his racing career at age five. Since then, he has garnered over 200 feature wins, 11 championships, and 10 track records across multiple series, including the U.S. Legends Pro National Championship.

Amongst the many Late Model victories to Massey’s credit during his tenure in the Bill Elliott Racing Development Program is the 2012 triumph in the Alabama 200. He eventually graduated to NASCAR in 2019, competing in the Truck Series before advancing to the Xfinity Series in 2020.

After part-time Xfinity stints in 2020 and 2021, respectively, the Georgian captured the attention of many with an impressive sixth-place finish in the spring 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series contest at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway in front of the hometown crowd.

With 32 more NASCAR starts to his resume since his first career NASCAR top-10 effort, Massey has landed with Young’s Motorsports, a longtime fixture in the Truck Series, hoping to impress and land the organization back in Victory Lane this season.

All-Aboard!: For the third of 23 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races this season, Anderson Power Systems will serve as the primary marketing partner on the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the 134-lap race on Friday night.

Anderson Power Services specializes in supplying, installing, repairing, and replacing residential and commercial generators all throughout Georgia, Florida, Alabama and South Carolina.

Longtime Massey supporter BRUNT Workwear will serve as an associate partner for the series’ long trip to Sin City in 2024.

Mason Massey Truck Series Las Vegas Motor Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s rumble will mark Massey’s third NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race at the 1.5-mile speedway.

In his two previous efforts, Massey finished a track-best 27th after starting 32nd in the 2023 edition of the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 for Reaume Brothers Racing.

In addition to his two Truck Series starts at Las Vegas, Massey also holds four NASCAR Xfinity Series starts for B.J. McLeod Motorsports and DGM Racing, respectively.

In 2021, Massey delivered his Xfinity track-best finish of 23rd after starting 30th in the Alsco Uniforms 302.

Mason Massey Truck Series Career Stats: Entering Las Vegas, Massey has 16 career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races to his credit, earning a career-best 11th place finish at Texas Motor Speedway after starting 27th in the SpeedyCash.com 250 for Reaume Brothers Racing.

Since 2019, he has carried an average finish of 25.2.

Atlanta Motor Speedway | FR8 208 Race Recap: In the second race of the 2024 Truck Series, Young’s Motorsports and Massey look to bounce back from the heartache of Daytona.

Without the beneficiary of practice, Massey was able to qualify his No. 02 Anderson Power Services Chevrolet Silverado on time with hopes to maneuver forward during the 135-lap race.

Steadily moving forward and continuing to work on the balance of his truck, Massey was able to climb from his 30th-place starting position and net a season-high 20th-place lead lap finish.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ 31st NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series start at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway.

The organization posted a team-best finish at the track of 10th with Xfinity Series standout Austin Hill at the wheel in the 2018 Stratosphere 200 on March 2, 2018.

Since 2015, the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team has had an average starting position of 23.7 and an average finish of 21.2 in 30 Las Vegas Motor Speedway starts overall.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., – based organization has logged 474 starts from 59 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019 and 2021), seven top-five finishes and 33 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 22.8 and an average finishing position of 21.9.

Mason Massey Pre-Race Quote:

On Las Vegas Motor Speedway: “I’m looking forward to seeing how we can stack up at the first non-speedway race of the year. We gained a little bit of positive momentum in Atlanta with a top-20 finish, and I’m hoping we can carry that over to this weekend.

“I’m very proud of all the positive adjustments we made throughout the race last week. I think we learned a lot heading into Las Vegas on Friday night.”

Race Information:

The Victoria’s Voice 200 (134 laps | 201 miles) is the third of 23 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races on the 2024 schedule. A twenty-minute practice is slated for Fri., March 1, beginning at 1:35 p.m. Qualifying will immediately follow, beginning at 2:05 p.m. The field will take the green flag later that night, shortly after 6:00 p.m. (9:00 p.m. ET), with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (PT).

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway | The LiUNA NASCAR Xfinity Series Race

Fast Facts

No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Leland Honeyman Jr.

Primary Partner(s): LH Waterfront Construction

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

2024 Driver Points Position: 28th

2024 Owner Points Position: 29th

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing

Notes of Interest:

Movin’ on Up!: In January, Young’s Motorsports announced it would graduate from the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series to the NASCAR Xfinity Series full-time in 2024 with rising star Leland Honeyman Jr. behind the wheel of the team’s No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for the entire 33-race season continuing with Saturday afternoon’s the LiUNA NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway.

About Leland: The Phoenix, Ariz. native began honing his racing skills at the tender age of two racing Quads. By four years old, he moved into Trophy Karts and then collected three series championships in off-road racing Trophy Karts.

After an instrumental tenure in Go Karts, he moved into the Bandolero competition in 2015 and was crowned a Bandolero National Champion two years later. From there, he moved into Limited Late Models before graduating to the Carolina Pro Late Model Series division in 2021, where he earned championship-runner-up honors and picked up an astounding victory in the annual Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway Fall Brawl.

Honeyman, 19, returns to the Mooresville, N.C.-based organization, where he ran an impressive ARCA Menards Series East Series campaign, finishing third in the 2022 championship standings.

During the 2023 season, he made eight NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, highlighted by a 21st-place finish at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Road Course.

All-Aboard!: For the third of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season, LH Waterfront Construction will serve as the primary marketing partner on the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for the 200-lap race on Saturday afternoon.

Since 1995, LH Waterfront Construction has been building custom homes and performing remodels at the highest level.

Leland Honeyman Jr. Xfinity Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s spring Las Vegas Motor Speedway race will mark Honeyman’s first NASCAR Xfinity Series start at the 1.5-mile speedway.

Leland Honeyman Jr. Xfinity Career Stats: Entering Las Vegas, Honeyman has nine career NASCAR Xfinity Series races to his credit, earning a career-best 21st place finish twice at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Road Course after starting 26th in the Drive for the Cure 250 for Alpha Prime Racing and most recently at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway after starting 35th in the RAPTOR King of Tough 250 for Young’s Motorsports in February 2024.

Since 2023, he has carried an average finish of 25.4.

Atlanta Motor Speedway | RAPTOR King of Tough 250 Race Recap: Continuing with his NASCAR Xfinity Series rookie campaign with Young’s Motorsports last weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Honeyman impressed.

Starting his No. 42 LH Waterfront Construction Chevrolet from the 35th position, Honeyman methodically worked forward and battled through a fuel mileage race to match a career-best 21st-place finish at the checkered flag.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Honeyman Jr. as crew chief of the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott.

On Saturday, he will be crew chief in his 100th NASCAR Xfinity Series race. In his previous 99 races, he has three top-five and 11 top-10 finishes.

The season’s third race will be his sixth tango at Las Vegas as crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ first NASCAR Xfinity Series start in Sin City’s Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

However, the Mooresville, N.C.-based team does own 30 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts in southeastern Nevada, near the Mojave Desert.

The organization posted a Truck Series team-best finish at the track of 10th with Xfinity Series standout Austin Hill at the wheel in the 2018 Stratosphere 200 on March 2, 2018.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series History: Since entering the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2024, the Mooresville, N.C. – based organization has logged two starts and maintains an average starting position of 29.5 and an average finish of 25.5.

Leland Honeyman Jr. Pre-Race Quote:

On Las Vegas Motor Speedway: “Having raced at Atlanta for the first time, I’m now looking forward to the challenge of tackling another new track.

“Our recent performance in Atlanta, with a 21st-place finish, has left me energized and optimistic as we approach Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend.

“I am fully confident in my Young’s Motorsports crew’s ability to get us perfectly dialed in, ensuring we’re at our competitive best.”

On Joining Young’s Motorsports for the 2024 Xfinity Series Season: “In 2024, I’m thrilled to be racing full-time for Young’s Motorsports in their newly launched Xfinity team. Joining them as they enter this exciting series, I’m confident about our collective potential for the upcoming season.

“The prospect of racing full-time in Xfinity adds an extra layer of excitement, and I can’t wait to contribute to our team’s journey and make our mark on the track.”

Race Information:

The LiUNA NASCAR Xfinity Series Race (200 laps | 300 miles) is the third of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2024 schedule. A twenty-minute practice is slated for Fri., March 1, beginning at 3:35 p.m. Qualifying will immediately follow, beginning at 4:05 p.m. The field will take the green flag on Saturday, March 2, shortly after 2:00 p.m. (5:00 p.m. ET), with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Performance Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (PT).