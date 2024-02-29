Search
Weekend schedule for Las Vegas Motor Speedway

By Angela Campbell
Photo by Ron Olds for SpeedwayMedia.com

NASCAR travels to Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend with a full schedule as all series compete on the 1.5-mile track. Hendrick Motorsports driver, William Byron, is the defending Cup Series race winner.

There have, however, been five different winners in the previous five Cup Series races at Las Vegas – Kyle Larson (Oct. 2023), William Byron (March 2023), Joey Logano (Oct. 2022), Alex Bowman (March 2022) and Denny Hamlin in Sept. 2021. The trend has extended to the Xfinity Series and the Craftsman Truck Series. In 33 Xfinity Series races at Las Vegas, there have been 24 different race winners while the Truck Series has seen 25 different winners in 31 races.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, March 1
4:35 p.m.: Truck Series Practice – FS1/SiriusXM
5:05 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying – FS1/SiriusXM
6:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice – FS1/SiriusXM
7:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying – FS1/SiriusXM

9 p.m.: Truck Series Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 Presented by Westgate Resorts – FS1/MRN/SiriusXM
Distance: 201 miles (134 Laps)
Stages end on Lap 30, Lap 60, Lap 134
The Purse: $736,214
Post Truck Series Race: PressPass

Saturday, March 2
2:05 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – FS1/PRN/SiriusXM
2:50 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying – FS1/PRN/SiriusXM
Post Cup Series Qualifying: PressPass

5 p.m.: Xfinity Series The LiUNA! – FS1/PRN/SiriusXM
Distance: 300 miles (200 Laps);
Stages end on Lap 45, Lap 90, Lap 200
The Purse: $1,801,278
Post Xfinity Series Race: PressPass

Sunday, March 3
3:30 p.m.: Cup Series Pennzoil 400 Presented by Jiffy Lube – FOX, PRN, SiriusXM
Distance: 400.5 miles (267 laps)
Stages end on Lap 80, Lap 165, Lap 267
The Purse: $9,386,054
Post Cup Series Race: PressPass

Angela Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
