Weekend schedule for Las Vegas Motor Speedway

NASCAR travels to Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend with a full schedule as all series compete on the 1.5-mile track. Hendrick Motorsports driver, William Byron, is the defending Cup Series race winner.

There have, however, been five different winners in the previous five Cup Series races at Las Vegas – Kyle Larson (Oct. 2023), William Byron (March 2023), Joey Logano (Oct. 2022), Alex Bowman (March 2022) and Denny Hamlin in Sept. 2021. The trend has extended to the Xfinity Series and the Craftsman Truck Series. In 33 Xfinity Series races at Las Vegas, there have been 24 different race winners while the Truck Series has seen 25 different winners in 31 races.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, March 1

4:35 p.m.: Truck Series Practice – FS1/SiriusXM

5:05 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying – FS1/SiriusXM

6:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice – FS1/SiriusXM

7:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying – FS1/SiriusXM

9 p.m.: Truck Series Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 Presented by Westgate Resorts – FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

Distance: 201 miles (134 Laps)

Stages end on Lap 30, Lap 60, Lap 134

The Purse: $736,214

Post Truck Series Race: PressPass

Saturday, March 2

2:05 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – FS1/PRN/SiriusXM

2:50 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying – FS1/PRN/SiriusXM

Post Cup Series Qualifying: PressPass

5 p.m.: Xfinity Series The LiUNA! – FS1/PRN/SiriusXM

Distance: 300 miles (200 Laps);

Stages end on Lap 45, Lap 90, Lap 200

The Purse: $1,801,278

Post Xfinity Series Race: PressPass

Sunday, March 3

3:30 p.m.: Cup Series Pennzoil 400 Presented by Jiffy Lube – FOX, PRN, SiriusXM

Distance: 400.5 miles (267 laps)

Stages end on Lap 80, Lap 165, Lap 267

The Purse: $9,386,054

Post Cup Series Race: PressPass