CELEBRATION OF LIFE FOR LEGENDARY TEAM OWNER AND DRIVER DON SCHUMACHER TO TAKE PLACE AT NHRA NATIONAL EVENT IN CHICAGO

INDIANAPOLIS (March 1, 2024) – NHRA officials announced today that a special celebration of life for motorsports icon Don Schumacher will take place at his home track, Route 66 Raceway in Chicago, on Friday, May 17 during the Gerber Collision & Glass NHRA Route 66 Nationals presented by PEAK Performance.

The longtime NHRA team owner and Funny Car pioneer passed away on Dec. 20 after a lengthy battle with cancer, but not before leaving an incredible legacy in NHRA drag racing. Those numerous honors and achievements will be recognized during the celebration of life, which will take place at a display tent at the track before the first round of qualifying in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series. Fans are welcome to attend the proceedings, which will include remarks from NHRA on FOX announcer Brian Lohnes and Racers for Christ (RFC).

An autograph session with drivers that were a part of Don Schumacher Racing over the years will also take place at the display tent on Friday and will include a special Don Schumacher hero card. Schumacher, who was inducted into the International Motorsports Hall of Fame in 2013 and was a recipient of the NHRA’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2022, built a multi-car powerhouse over the years, winning 367 NHRA events (including the five he won as a Funny Car driver) and 19 world championships. In all, more than 25 standout competitors raced for the legendary team owner.

“We couldn’t think of a better way or a better location to celebrate Don than to recognize him at our family’s home track surrounded by racers and fans,” said Megan Schumacher, President of Don Schumacher Racing. “The outpouring of support we received when he passed in December was absolutely incredible. Celebrating Don’s contributions to our beloved sport with a hometown crowd will be the perfect way to commemorate his tremendous racing career.”

Fans can also make a donation to be entered to win tribute items, such as artwork that showcases all of the cars DSR campaigned over Schumacher’s lifetime and a framed race shirt once worn by Schumacher himself. All proceeds will benefit the MD Anderson Cancer Center.

The display tent will also feature special DSR memorabilia throughout the race weekend, showcasing Schumacher’s remarkable success as a driver and team owner.

For more info on NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com.

