Honda Presents World Premiere of Production Model of “CR-V e:FCEV” at H2 & FC EXPO Tokyo

TOKYO, Mar 1, 2024 – (JCN Newswire) – Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today held the world premiere of the production model of the CR-V e:FCEV, an all-new hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) which is scheduled to go on sale in Japan this summer.

The CR-V e:FCEV will be exhibited at H2 & FC EXPO – The 21st Int’l Hydrogen & Fuel Cell Expo – which will be held from Wednesday, February 28, through Friday, March 1, 2024 at Tokyo Big Sight, Japan.

CR-V e:FCEV Special Website：https://automobiles.honda.com/future-cars/cr-v-fcev

With the introduction of the CR-V e:FCEV, Honda will be the first Japanese automaker＊ to launch an FCEV model featuring a plug-in charging function that enables charging of an onboard battery from an external power source. Without compromising the advantages of an FCEV, such as a long driving range and short hydrogen refueling time, the addition of a plug-in feature to charge the battery at home and/or on the go further enhances the convenience of FCEVs.

*Honda internal research as of February 2024.

The CR-V e:FCEV is expected to offer range of more than 600km (372 miles) on a full tank of hydrogen and additional battery-powered EV range of more than 60km (37 miles) measured by the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP). Moreover, based on the 6th generation CR-V, which is already sold in key markets such as North America and China, the CR-V e:FCEV will accommodate the diverse needs of individual customers with excellent utility and packaging unique only to an SUV.

The CR-V e:FCEV will be equipped with the fuel cell system co-developed by Honda and General Motors (GM) and produced by their joint venture company, Fuel Cell System Manufacturing, LLC (in Michigan, U.S.A.). The vehicle will be produced at Honda’s Performance Manufacturing Center (in Ohio, U.S.A.) and exported to Japan. Following the introduction in Japan, sales in North America is scheduled to begin before the end of 2024.

Honda has set a goal to realize carbon neutrality for all of the products and corporate activities Honda is involved in by 2050 and “zero environmental impact” throughout the entire product lifecycle including the product and all corporate activities. Toward this end, Honda is focusing on the following “three-pillars”: “carbon neutrality,” “clean energy” and “resource circulation.” Within these initiatives, Honda positions hydrogen as one of the high-potential energy carriers, along with electricity, and has been continuing research and development of hydrogen technologies including FCEVs for more than 30 years.

In 2002, the Honda FCX became the first FCEV in the world to receive certification from both the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the California Air Resources Board (CARB) and went on lease sales in Japan and the U.S. Since then, Honda has continued the development of FCEVs and began lease sales of the FCX Clarity in 2008 and the Clarity Fuel Cell in 2016.

CR-V e:FCEV Special Website:

www.honda.co.jp/CR-V-efcev/new/ (Japanese)

https://automobiles.honda.com/future-cars/cr-v-fcev (English)

Key features of the CR-V e:FCEV

Grand concept: “E-Life Generator”

The CR-V e:FCEV was developed as a practical FCEV for more customers, combining the rugged driving performance and functionality of an SUV with a short hydrogen refueling time of approximately 3 minutes for stress-free long-distance driving and the plug-in charging feature for the convenience of an EV for everyday driving.

Moreover, in addition to high-output power supply through an external power output device, the user can also use electricity from the CR-V e:FCEV more easily through a dedicated power output connector that plugs into the vehicle’s normal charging port. Such external power output features will offer customers convenience and peace of mind in a wide range of situations where electricity supply is needed for everyday and recreational activities as well as during power outages.

Packaging

The CR-V e:FCEV features a cabin as spacious as the CR-V base model. As for the cargo space, the packaging team adopted an idea to take advantage of the protruding shape of the hydrogen tank to realize a two-level cargo space using a flexible board, featuring a flat and large luggage space and an upper storage level for easy organization of smaller items.

Design

While inheriting the sporty and highly functional styling of successive generations of CR-V models, the CR-V e:FCEV features exterior design that expresses an intelligent and dynamic appearance unique only to FCEVs, based on the key words of “clean,” “tough” and “iconic.” As for interior design, without compromising the high quality and toughness of the CR-V interior, the CR-V e:FCEV offers a style unique to a user-friendly and environmentally-responsible FCEV, including the use of an environmentally-responsible bio-based synthetic leather for the seats.

Fuel cell system

The CR-V e:FCEV is equipped with a fuel cell system co-developed with GM. Compared to the fuel cell system in the 2019 Honda Clarity Fuel Cell, the overall cost of the new system was reduced to one-third through a reduction in the amount of platinum used and the number of cells, as well as the positive effects of scaling up production. Moreover, durability of the system was doubled, and low temperature resistance was increased significantly compared to the previous system. In addition, power unit components, centering on the fuel cell system, were integrated to realize a compact and lightweight power unit, which also contributed to a cost reduction and enhancement of passive safety performance by enabling use of the original engine mount of the base CR-V model. Furthermore, compared to the Honda Clarity Fuel Cell, vibration and noise were significantly reduced, greatly improving the quality of the driving experience.

Charging and output functions

For the alternating current (AC) charging/output connector for the CR-V e: FCEV, the SAE J1772, the Level 2 charging standard in Japan and the U.S. is adopted, which enables the users to plug in the CR-V e: FCEV to a household AC electrical outlet for convenient charging of the onboard battery. Moreover, the CR-V e:FCEV features a function for external output of AC electricity to a maximum of 1500W by plugging in the Honda Power Supply Connector, an AC external charging connector, to a normal charging port of the vehicle. This enables the CR-V e:FCEV to serve as a power source during power outages as well as for outdoor recreational activities.

Furthermore, the Japanese version of the CR-V e:FCEV is equipped with a direct current (DC) output connector based on the CHAdeMO standard. By connecting the output connector located in the cargo space to a portable external power output device, such as the Power Exporter e:6000 or Power Exporter 9000, the CR-V e:FCEV can realize high-output external power and serve as a power source in case of an emergency and/or for an outdoor event.

