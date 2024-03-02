Ford Performance Notes and Quotes – NXS Las Vegas 1 Post-Race Quotes

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Xfinity Series

The LiUNA | Saturday, March 2, 2024

Ford Finishing Results

2nd – Cole Custer

5th – Riley Herbst

7th – Ryan Sieg

15th – Hailie Deegan

20th – Kyle Sieg

31st – Blaine Perkins

33rd – CJ McLaughlin

COLE CUSTER, No. 00 Production Alliance Group Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “Hat’s off to my team. There was a point in the race where I didn’t know what to do. It was loose. It was tight. It was just kind of a handful and we had to manage it. They kept working on it all day and I think the track came to us a little bit and they just did a great job. I can’t thank everybody enough on our team for fighting so hard. Everybody at Production Alliance Group, I wish we could have gotten a Ford Mustang Dark Horse in Victory Lane, but hopefully we can get ‘em next week in Phoenix.”

RILEY HERBST, No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “I feel like we probably should have finished second or third. We were definitely a third-place car all day and then we got better than the 81, but then I probably struggled a little bit coming to my green flag stop, and then the lap traffic was just absolutely out of control. Everybody had to deal with it, but I felt like I was always stuck behind a slow car and fought our way back to fifth and I just kind of buried myself.”

RYAN SIEG, No. 39 Sci Aps Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “It was pretty good, but we just got a little bit behind on our adjustments throughout the race. We got better, but just needed more earlier. We’d lose track position and that got us behind. Once you lose it, it’s really hard to get back. We got some of it, but that’s about what we had. We got as much as we could, especially when we had a bit of an issue with the clutch on pit road. That didn’t slow us down because I figured out how to get it better off pit road, so it was a good job with our Sci Aps Ford. It was fast. It’s a learning experience. Matt and I are still learning each other, so it’s all a work in progress.”

HAILIE DEEGAN, No. 15 AirBox Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “Vegas is one of those tracks that every time I come here I always feel comfortable come race time. I feel like when it comes to practice and qualifying there are always highs and lows, but Joe worked on this thing and got it really good for the race. We kept fine-tuning it and the went back and forth freeing it up and tightening it up, just trying to find the perfect balance of what we needed, but I felt like it was a pretty good, clean race. I made a few good moves. We had good pit stops all race and made good adjustments, so I really couldn’t ask for more.”

YOUR CAR SEEMED TO COME TO LIFE THE SECOND HALF OF THE RACE? “We just kept fine-tuning it and getting it better and better, keeping the speed in it and just trying to be there at the end of runs and not just the beginning. Having that long run speed is something we kept working on and I feel like we did pretty good with that.”