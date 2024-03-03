CrowdStrike/AWS Driver Kevin Boehm Returns to Random Vandals Racing for 2024 Season

Boehm, Koch, and RVR Unite in Pursuit of GT4 Glory with CrowdStrike

CONCORD, NC (March 5, 2024) – Building on a successful 2023 campaign, Random Vandals Racing (RVR) is thrilled to welcome back CrowdStrike/AWS driver and engineer Kevin Boehm for the 2024 season. Partnering again with co-driver Kenton Koch, the duo will aim to climb even higher after concluding their first year together with a solid 3rd place finish in SRO’s Pirelli GT4 America Championship.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kevin back to the team. Combining Kevin’s talents with Kenton’s skilled experience will strengthen the competitiveness of Random Vandals Racing as we aim for the championship,” said Paul Sparta, Team Principal for Random Vandals. “Moving to a two-car program provides us with a much stronger structure to make additional gains as the season progresses. It’s a real privilege to have CrowdStrike and AWS with us as partners along with Vbrick. It’s our job to deliver now.”

A two-time touring car champion and accomplished engineer Boehm, known for his dual expertise behind the wheel and under the hood, is hungry for a championship in 2024.

“Building on the momentum of last year’s hard-earned third place finish, I’m excited to reunite with the incredible team at Random Vandals Racing with the support from my long term partners CrowdStrike and AWS for the 2024 season,” said Boehm. “With a year of GT4 experience under my belt, I feel more confident than ever in our team’s ability to contend for the championship. This year, we’re coming back laser-focused and determined to push even further.”

“Looking forward to driving with Kevin and having CrowdStrike as a partner,” said Koch. “The Random Vandals team is well-prepared and we’re all aiming for a championship!”

Boehm’s racing career highlights the amateur-to-pro race car driver ladder system supported by SRO, which offers talented drivers the opportunity to move from amateur racing to pro racing, and up the series ladder from the TC America series to the GT series.

Beyond the racetrack, Boehm will continue to serve as an ambassador for CrowdStrike/AWS, offering their guests and VIPs exclusive access to the thrilling world of sports car racing.

The Pirelli GT4 America opener is set for April 2 – 4 at Sonoma Raceway. In addition to Boehm and Koch’s car, Kris Wilson will join Paul Sparta in the Pirelli GT4 America Am class for the season.

About Random Vandals Racing

Random Vandals Racing is a BMW customer racing team based in Concord, NC. RVR competes professionally in both IMSA and SRO in multiple categories along with World Racing League and other Am/Pro series. For more information about Random Vandals Racing, visit: https://randomvandals.racing.

About Kevin Boehm

Driven by speed and fueled by innovation, Kevin Boehm is a force to be reckoned with whether he’s behind the wheel or fine-tuning a machine. As a championship-winning professional racer and an accomplished OEM principal engineer with over 15 years of experience, Boehm embodies the perfect blend of talent and technical prowess. His ability to uncover automotive potential and translate it into on-track victories makes him a true standout. Discover more at https://kevinboehm.com.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike has redefined modern cybersecurity with the world’s most advanced cloud-native platform that secures the most critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. CrowdStrike keeps you one step ahead of cyber threats and stops breaches. That’s protection at every turn.

Take us for a test drive at crowdstrike.com/testdrive

For more information about CrowdStrike Racing, visit https://www.crowdstrikeracing.com

For more information about AWS, visit https://aws.amazon.com/

For more information about Vbrick Systems, visit https://vbrick.com

For more information about BMW Motorsport, visit https://www.bmw-motorsport.com/

For more information about Pirelli GT4 America, visit https://www.gt4-america.com/