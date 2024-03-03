Rick Ware Racing: Pennzoil 400 from Las Vegas

RICK WARE RACING

Pennzoil 400

Date: March 3, 2024

Event: Pennzoil 400 (Round 3 of 36)

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Las Vegas Motor Speedway (1.5-mile oval)

Format: 267 laps, broken into three stages (80 laps/85 laps/102 laps)

Race Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Stage 1 Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Stage 2 Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

RWR Finish:

● Justin Haley (Started 35th, Finished 27th/ Running, completed 267 of 267 laps)

● Kaz Grala (Started 32nd, Finished 31st/ Running, completed 267 of 267 laps)

RWR Points:

● Justin Haley (29th with 39 points)

● Kaz Grala (33rd with 30 points)

Race Notes:

● Kyle Larson won the Pennzoil 400 to score his 24th career NASCAR Cup Series victory and his third at Las Vegas. His margin of victory over second-place Tyler Reddick was .441 of a second.

● There were six caution periods for a total of 35 laps.

● Thirty-one of the 37 drivers in the Pennzoil 400 finished on the lead lap.

● Kyle Larson leaves Atlanta as the championship leader with a eight-point advantage over second-place Ryan Blaney.

Sound Bites:

“We were pretty good. I felt like our Ohanafy Ford Mustang Dark Horse was a little bit on the tight side, but when we were in clean air it was good. This is still a work in progress. We’re trying to things organized so we’re all working together and getting the best out of each race. I’m proud of the speed we had. We ran with some good cars, so we’ll keep working at it and see what we’ve got when we get to Phoenix.” – Justin Haley, driver of the No. 51 Ohanafy Ford Mustang Dark Horse

“We weren’t too bad today. We just couldn’t quite get a handle on the balance of our N29 Capital Parners Ford Mustang Dark Horse. We were tight for the first half of the race, and then we somehow got it free and couldn’t really get back to somewhere in the middle. We had decent track position until someone came up in front of me and took the airway, then we just bobbled and smacked the wall out of turn four. I don’t know if that hurt something or if we just fell off at the end with older tires. I was just kind of hanging on there at the end. We’ll see what we can do to get better. The field so tight and I feel like we’re just a little bit away from being really good. Easier said than done, but I think if we can find a little something then we’ll be in good shape.” – Kaz Grala, driver of the No. 15 N29 Capital Partners Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Shriners Children’s 500k on Sunday, March 10 at Phoenix Raceway. The race begins at 3:30 p.m. ET with live coverage provided by FOX and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.